Altnagelvin receives £10,000 donation from family of late Bobby Mullan

The family of Bobby Mullan, who sadly passed away in September last year, have donated £10,000, in his memory, to Altnagelvin Hospital where Mr Mullan was treated.

The Western Health and Social Care Trust said: "The family of the late Bobby Mullan presented our Intensive Care Unit and Ward 26C with donations of £5000 each in recognition of the exceptional level of care Bobby had received.

"£3700 was raised from kind donations through Just Giving and £6300 was donated from Bob Mullan Motors in memory of Bobby.

"Damian, Elaine, Marianne, Gina and Emma made the very generous donation to staff, which was gratefully received, thank you."

Marianne Mullan, Bobby's daughter, thanked the hospital for looking after her father, "We will always be so grateful to the staff for the support they gave to both Dad and ourselves," she wrote.

"Thank you to everybody for your kind donations which helped us raise £10,000 for two amazing wards who looked after Dad so well in the three weeks he was in hospital."

In a post made last year, his daughter Emma explained the family's wishes to raise funds for the wards that looked after their father.

“We would like to raise funds for ward 26C and ICU, Altnagelvin Hospital, in memory of our father Bobby Mullan,” said Emma.

“Before he passed, during his week spent in ward 26C and two weeks spent in ICU, the staff worked tirelessly to care for and provide support and comfort to our father and we will forever be indebted to them.

“Our father was a very charitable man and in his honour we would like to raise as much as possible to support these wards and the amazing staff in their battle against Covid."

Bobby Mullan, of Bob Mullan Motors in Campsie, passed away in hospital on September 20, 2021, three weeks after contracting coronavirus.

The father-of-seven, a native of Drumsurn, had been involved in the car business for over 40 years having established Bob Mullan Motors in Ballykelly in 1980.