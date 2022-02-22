Search

22 Feb 2022

Failure to roll out stadium funding leaves 'exciting plans' at risk

Coleraine FC are among a number of clubs depending on the funding.

Failure to roll out stadium funding leaves 'exciting plans' at risk

Coleraine Showgrounds.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Feb 2022 10:48 AM

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

Failure to roll out a promised £40 million stadium funding programme leaves the 'exiciting plans' of local clubs at risk, said a local MLA.

EAST Derry MLA Claire Sugden has said the decision will directly impact regional clubs, including Coleraine FC.

The Sub Regional Stadia Plan for Soccer was first envisaged more than 10 years ago and Ms Sugden said the Communities Minister needed to make good on promises the programme was ‘ready to go’ and deliver the much-needed funding.

“It is very disappointing that the Communities Minister is not progressing the sub-regional stadium funding,” she said.

“It is also a poor excuse to blame the absence of the First and deputy First Minister for this decision.

“I have been seeking updates on this funding for years and each time have been promised it will be forthcoming.”

Third of County Derry primary schools at risk of closure

The Education Authority have published their latest round of Area Planning consultation.

Ms Sugden said the programme had the potential to directly invest in working class communities.

“This lengthy delay and now uncertainty is a significant blow for local clubs, particularly those outside Belfast,” she continued.

“Clubs were working towards exciting plans which would develop their stadiums towards a community space that is so much more than football."

Ms Sugden said the funding also represented an opportunity to support the local communities for whom the football club is a central pillar.

“Many football grounds, like Coleraine FC, sit within working class areas, so this funding was an opportunity to support local people, strengthen communities and invest in an area, bringing hope and aspiration," she said.

“The Communities Minister and the wider Executive need to make this work. The Minister has said the programme remains ready to go, so all efforts must be made to get past this final hurdle.

“They need to explain the situation to those working towards projects with positive, far reaching impact, as well as continuing to meet with clubs and footballing bodies to find a way of releasing the funds.”

Donations sought for County Derry handbag appeal

A local MLA has been supporting the scheme.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media