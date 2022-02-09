Search

09 Feb 2022

Brooke 'an inspiration' to pupils at her former school of music

The Eurovision star is Youth Ambassador at Mid Ulster School of Music.

Brooke 'an inspiration' to pupils at her former school of music

Brooke with Director of Mid Ulster School of Music Fiona Donaghy.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

09 Feb 2022 3:00 PM

The Director of Brooke Scullion's former school of music has said she is 'an inspiration' to all its current pupils.

Fiona Donaghy, Director of Mid Ulster School of Music, said Brooke winning the chance to represent Ireland at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest has left everyone proud of her.

“I'm delighted for her. She did so well. She has such a great personality too,” Fiona told the County Derry Post.

“She always was a great singer. She went to the school of music and we're proud of all the kids that come.

Brooke returning to the school of music during her time on The Voice UK.

“We do a Burnavon show every year and she would have always been involved in those. She always had a good strong, powerful voice.

“One of the songs she did was 'Cry Me A River' and she sang it along with one of the teachers, and she sang 'At Last' too.

Brooke gearing up for 'biggest moment as an independent artist'

The Bellaghy singer will compete to become Ireland's Eurovision entry this Friday on RTÉ.

“We made her our Youth Ambassador, because to have a past pupil to inspire the current pupils is lovely, to see what they can achieve.”

While taking part in The Voice UK, Brooke returned to her old school of music to chat and sing with the pupils, and touch base with where she started out.

“She came back to the school during The Voice time and sang with the kids. She took the time if any of them wanted a photograph with her, she would do it,” said Fiona.

“She's very down to earth. It's important too, that you appreciate what was there for her at the time and what was done for her.

“We have two patrons and Brooke is our Youth Ambassador. She was all chuffed to be asked. It's a good inspiration for the kids that are there.

“It's not often you have a Eurovision entry as one of your past singers. Everyone is behind her; I know the kids at school are really excited,” she added.

Brooke says Eurovision dream has been 'surreal'

The Bellaghy woman is now settling in for the hard work of representing Ireland.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media