Brooke 'an inspiration' to pupils at her former school of music

The Director of Brooke Scullion's former school of music has said she is 'an inspiration' to all its current pupils.

Fiona Donaghy, Director of Mid Ulster School of Music, said Brooke winning the chance to represent Ireland at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest has left everyone proud of her.

“I'm delighted for her. She did so well. She has such a great personality too,” Fiona told the County Derry Post.

“She always was a great singer. She went to the school of music and we're proud of all the kids that come.

Brooke returning to the school of music during her time on The Voice UK.

“We do a Burnavon show every year and she would have always been involved in those. She always had a good strong, powerful voice.

“One of the songs she did was 'Cry Me A River' and she sang it along with one of the teachers, and she sang 'At Last' too.

“We made her our Youth Ambassador, because to have a past pupil to inspire the current pupils is lovely, to see what they can achieve.”

While taking part in The Voice UK, Brooke returned to her old school of music to chat and sing with the pupils, and touch base with where she started out.

“She came back to the school during The Voice time and sang with the kids. She took the time if any of them wanted a photograph with her, she would do it,” said Fiona.

“She's very down to earth. It's important too, that you appreciate what was there for her at the time and what was done for her.

“We have two patrons and Brooke is our Youth Ambassador. She was all chuffed to be asked. It's a good inspiration for the kids that are there.

“It's not often you have a Eurovision entry as one of your past singers. Everyone is behind her; I know the kids at school are really excited,” she added.