Thomas goes the extra mile for everyone

Not all heroes wear capes. In the case of the Resource Centre, Derry's longest serving staff member, Thomas McNulty, they unassumingly go above and beyond the call of duty, in the service of their local community.

'Worth his weight in gold', 'a massive asset' and 'we don't know what we would do without him', were just some of the compliments paid to Thomas by Paddy McCarron and Marian Quinn, chief executive and chairperson respectively of the Resource Centre.

Earlier in this week, Thomas had received a Derry Crystal award to mark his 30 years of service there, first as a volunteer and then as caretaker.

Speaking to the Derry Now, Thomas said he had been genuinely surprised when Paddy and Marian called him forward to make the presentation at the end of a special Mass in memory of the late Betty Feeney, former chief executive of the Centre, who passed away in November,

A modest Thomas said: “It felt great to be acknowledged after 30 years. One thing I would say about my work and my time at the Resource Centre, is that it has never been just a job to me. It has always been a vocation.

“It is one of those happy circumstances where I see my time here as my hobby, something I do well.

“I have never seen coming to work as a chore. That is the beauty of it. Since the day I first came into the Resource Centre, it has been a genuine pleasure to work here. As our motto says, 'to serve the community' - I really take that to heart.

“When I first volunteered at the Resource Centre, I looked after the senior citizens, then, after eight years, I became caretaker, under the old ACE scheme, and I have been here ever since. Working with the staff and Centre users here has just been a blessing.

“There is something special about just being among the people who come into the Resource Centre, listening to them, interacting with them. I remember one particular client, who has since passed on, who I always got on well with, when she was on the bus, she just made me laugh,” said Thomas with a smile.

At the re-launch of the Resource Centre in 2016, its founding co-ordinator, Sr Anna Doherty, recalled the establishment of the Ballyarnett-Shantallow Resource Centre, as it was known until 1990.

She said: “We wanted the Centre to be a place where people could come and see a friendly, welcoming face and I would like to thank the many people who made that possible.

“Our original Messines Terrace premises were provided free of charge by Reggie Ryan and the initial team behind the Centre included: Ansley Dawson (Belmont), Danny Cooley and Eric Commander (Shantallow), Roy Turton (Pennyburn), Jim Herron (Carnhill), Liam Kitson (Woodlands) and Jimmy Jennings (Coshquin). We also received invaluable support from Raymond Johnston and Jim Loughrey of the Community Relations Commission.”

Sr Anna retired from the Resource Centre Derry in 1994. Commending the “continuing great work” of stalwarts Betty Feeney (Resource Centre managing director), Josephine Doherty, Gail Graham and Tony Doherty, she said: “So much is owed to all those who have supported the Resource Centre over the years.

“So much is owed to its loyal staff and volunteers.”

Daniel O'Donnell, John Hume, David Trimble and the Papal Nuncio are just some of the high-profile visitors Thomas has welcomed to the Resource Centre.

“I love working here,” he added, “long may it continue. If I thought I would be going out of here in a box one day, I could live with that. But, I have no intention of going anywhere just yet.

“I am 57 and I genuinely want my relationship with the Resource Centre to continue, be it as as an employee, a service user or as a volunteer.

“I would also like to thank the directors and the staff for the award. I will also always remember Betty and Sr Anna fondly. I appreciate they were here and gave me a start,” said Thomas.

Paddy McCarron said Thomas had given outstanding service to the Centre.

“I could not speak highly enough of Thomas. He always puts the centre first, no matter what is asked off him. He goes the extra mile for every body.

“Thomas is an absolute gentleman,” said Marian Quinn, “I don't know one person who comes in here he doesn't know.”

She added: They all love him.”