Man appears in Derry court accused of attempted murder

A man accused of attempting to murder another man who ended up on a ventilator in Intensive Care was remanded in custody when he appeared at Derry Magistrate's Court today.

Remy Moore, 37, of Carlisle Road in Derry was charged with attempting to murder a man on January 12 this year.

He also faced two drug charges on the same date.At a bail application, the court heard that Moore went to a neighbour's door and told them he thought he had killed someone.

The alleged victim was found in a pool of blood and the court was told his leg was 'bent up behind him.'

The man was taken to hospital where he was found to have extensive injuries believed to have been caused by 'stomping and kicking.'

He also suffered a bleed on the brain and was placed in Intensive Care.

Moore was arrested and told police the injured man had come at him with a knife.

Objecting to bail, a police officer said that on his past record, Moore had 'a propensity for violence' and there were concerns he would interfere with witnesses.

Another man who was found in the flat by police said he had been so intoxicated he didn't know where he was.

Defence counsel, Sinead Rogan, said her client maintained that it was a case of self defence.

She said Moore claimed the injured man had come at him armed with a knife and so had 'a workable defence.'

Deputy District Judge Sean O' Hare said there was too much risk in releasing Moore and refused bail.

The case was adjourned until March 10 next.