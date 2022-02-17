Search

17 Feb 2022

Local traders sought for County Derry market

Funding has been received to deliver markets in the Derry City and Strabane area.

Eglinton Community Hall.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Feb 2022 11:08 AM

Derry City and Strabane District Council are seeking applications from local individuals and businesses who are interested in taking part in two rural markets scheduled for next month.

Local providers of locally sourced and hand crafted products are invited to apply to sell their goods at the market at Eglinton Community Hall on Sunday March 13th and The Diamond Castlederg, County Tyrone, on Saturday March 26th.

Council has been awarded funding from The Department of Communities (DfC) and Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) to deliver the two markets.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, urged local small businesses and crafters to get involved.

“I welcome the two rural markets coming to our Council area next month," he said. 

"They will bring welcome footfall to Eglinton and Castlederg and will allow local providers to exhibit and sell their offering to new customers.

“There should be a great family friendly atmosphere on the day with entertainment and live music planned so I’d encourage local providers to apply now to take part and as many people as possible to come along on the day.”

Markets Development Officer at Derry City and Strabane District Council, Nicolle Walters, said demand for the markets is expected to be high.

“Our main aim is to deliver a varied product offering while complementing existing businesses rather than competing with them so each application will be assessed individually while taking existing businesses nearby into account,” she explained.

“Preference will be afforded to local businesses and individuals registered at an address within DCSDC Region, products that are handmade/ handcrafted/ hand reared and goods created and sourced locally.

“Traders who are able to demonstrate how their business is environmentally friendly and sustainable will also be looked on favourably,” she added.

While there can be no sub-letting of space, applications are welcomed from traders who wish to share a stall with another trader and a joint application can be submitted for this.

Interested parties can apply now at www.derrystrabane.com/RuralMarkets before Friday February 18th.

Please note applications received after the closing date and time will not be accepted.

