County Derry fundraisers celebrate raising thousands during lockdown

Kilrea and District fundraising committee is celebrating raising £5,200 to support Cancer Research UK.

The Kilrea and District committee began fundraising for Cancer Research UK in 1956 and have now raised more than £170,000 to support research in Northern Ireland and across the UK.

Their most recent donation was raised via a fireside quiz and all funds were raised during lockdown restrictions.

Other monies came from a textile recycling event, birthday celebrations, and donations in lieu of flowers on the death of a loved one.

The committee would like to thank the generosity of the people in their local area who have always been very supportive of the work that they do and are the main reason that they have been so successful in raising this amazing sum.

Money raised by the Kilrea and District committee funds research into the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer, helping to ensure more people in Northern Ireland and across the UK survive.

Adele Stevenson, Cancer Research UK fundraising spokesperson for Northern Ireland said: “The Kilrea and District committee has made a huge contribution to Cancer Research UK’s work over the past 66 years and we are incredibly grateful for the part they have played in the fight against cancer.

“Our determination to beat the disease hasn’t faltered and we are more focussed than ever on our ambition of seeing 3 in 4 people survive their cancer by 2034. However, our progress relies on the incredible dedication and commitment of volunteers and supporters like the Kilrea & District committee without whom we would not be able to fund our life-saving work. One in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime*. All of us can support the research that will beat it.”

Find out how to play a part in supporting Cancer Research UK’s work at cruk.org or by calling 0300 123 1022.