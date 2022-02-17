Search

17 Feb 2022

County Derry fundraisers celebrate raising thousands during lockdown

Kilrea and District fundraising committee raised over £5,000.

County Derry fundraisers celebrate raising thousands during lockdown

Kilrea and District Fundraising Committee pictured presenting a cheque for £5,200 to Cancer Research UK.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Feb 2022 8:00 PM

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

Kilrea and District fundraising committee is celebrating raising £5,200 to support Cancer Research UK.

The Kilrea and District committee began fundraising for Cancer Research UK in 1956 and have now raised more than £170,000 to support research in Northern Ireland and across the UK.

Their most recent donation was raised via a fireside quiz and all funds were raised during lockdown restrictions.

Other monies came from a textile recycling event, birthday celebrations, and donations in lieu of flowers on the death of a loved one.

County Derry firm donates to homeless charity

The local retailer were responding to the organisation's Christmas charity appeal.

The committee would like to thank the generosity of the people in their local area who have always been very supportive of the work that they do and are the main reason that they have been so successful in raising this amazing sum.

Money raised by the Kilrea and District committee funds research into the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer, helping to ensure more people in Northern Ireland and across the UK survive.

Adele Stevenson, Cancer Research UK fundraising spokesperson for Northern Ireland said: “The Kilrea and District committee has made a huge contribution to Cancer Research UK’s work over the past 66 years and we are incredibly grateful for the part they have played in the fight against cancer.

“Our determination to beat the disease hasn’t faltered and we are more focussed than ever on our ambition of seeing 3 in 4 people survive their cancer by 2034. However, our progress relies on the incredible dedication and commitment of volunteers and supporters like the Kilrea & District committee without whom we would not be able to fund our life-saving work. One in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime*. All of us can support the research that will beat it.”

Find out how to play a part in supporting Cancer Research UK’s work at cruk.org or by calling 0300 123 1022.

National award for County Derry speech therapist

Karla O'Boyle has been helping those with Parkinson's.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media