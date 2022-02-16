Residents urged to have their say on Greenspace Masterplan

Sinn Féin councillor, Brian McGuigan has urged Maghera residents to fully engage in a Mid-Ulster Council consultation which is currently being undertaken regarding the potential uses for more than 40 acres of green open space in Maghera.

Speaking to the County Derry Post, Councillor McGuigan, who is chairperson of Maghera Town Centre Forum, a partnership comprised of local business, community and voluntary sector representatives as well as local councillors said: the lands between Mullagh Road and Tobermore Road in the town have been earmarked by council as an area to be 'developed to provide sustainable opportunities for outdoor recreational, social or educational activities'.

“I am very pleased to have played a leading role in driving the purchase of these lands by council when securing much needed green space for local residents.

"My aim has always been to ensure that local residents can responsibly enjoy the outdoors in terms of healthy and accessible environments and landscapes that everyone can connect and engage with,” he said.

Councillor McGuigan is urging locals to participate in the community consultation.

“Outdoor Recreation NI have been commissioned to prepare a masterplan for the site and is now inviting local people to feedback their views on how this space can be developed.

"Over recent days I have been very busy working alongside council staff to try to ensure that all our local community, youth and sporting organisations and groups encourage their membership and service users to fully participate in this very welcome consultation. The consultation closes soon on Monday 28th February,” he said.

“Maghera residents can complete an online survey that is hosted on council’s website or they can complete a hard copy that can be requested from Outdoor Recreation NI via email.

"Residents are also invited to attend an online public engagement workshop which will be facilitated by Outdoor Recreation NI on Wednesday 23 February from 7:30pm -9:30pm .

"The meeting is free to attend, however, those who would like to attend are asked to complete a pre=registeration form in order to receive the Zoom link in advance. All information in relation to this consultation can be found at www.midulstercouncil.org/MullaghRoadGreenSpace."

Looking positively to the future, Councillor McGuigan added: “I remain dedicated to promoting sustainable economic development in Maghera and its rural hinterland.

"The coming months present us with exciting opportunities regarding the development of a business park at the former High School site alongside millions of pounds of investment also in Maghera town centre renewal with the roll out of public realm plans.

“Along with my Sinn Féin colleagues on council, we will continue to use our mandates, as given to us by the local electorate in such large numbers, to effectively deliver what local families and workers have asked for - the opportunity to work locally, in family friendly and well paid jobs, while also having the right to live in a community that has many opportunities for out-door recreation, healthy living and activities that promote positive mental health and well-being."