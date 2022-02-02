Council oppose changes in red diesel usage

At last week's meeting of Mid-Ulster District Council, it was agreed that council oppose planned changes to Red Diesel usage being brought in by HMRC in April.

Carntogher Sinn Féin Councillor Sean McPeake raised the issue of the proposed changes to red diesel usage in any vehicle other than what are described as ‘vehicles being used for agricultural purposes only’.

Speaking at the council meeting Councillor McPeake said: “In practice these changes will have severe implications for many sectors of our economy locally throughout our district and not solely within agriculture”

“If a farmer wished to use his tractor to help a neighbour to do anything other than what is seen as strictly an ‘agricultural activity’ such as bringing a trailer load of hardcore from the nearby quarry down the road to the home of his son or daughter, then he could not do this with his tractor whilst there was any red diesel within the fuel system.

"The farmer would have to clear the tank and wash the system out and replace all with clear diesel before doing so.

“This is totally unworkable, impracticable and the implications haven’t clearly been thought through.”

Councillor McPeake continued: “In terms of charitable tractor runs, no longer would the tractors (both modern and vintage) that take part annually throughout our district now be able to take part unless they run on clear diesel.

"This will undoubtedly be off-putting for many and will impact on the very viability of these runs, depriving local charities of much needed funds.

“Whilst these changes to the usage of red diesel will undoubtedly have an impact on the agricultural sector, arguably the most significant negative impacts will be felt by the construction, quarrying and manufacturing sectors of which we have many within our district.

"This will hit business hard and coming at an awful time with the increasing costs of materials and soaring energy prices. All of this will add to the increased costs of production and will inevitably lead to these increased costs being passed on to the consumer.”

Councillor McPeake described the proposals as 'draconian'.

“It cannot be argued that these changes are being introduced as an action to tackle the important matter of climate change as the change on entitlements to use red diesel won’t reduce emissions in itself but it will only serve to increase revenue’s for the British Treasury and I believe this is the sole reason for the introduction of these draconian and unworkable proposals,” he said.

“I feel that as a council area that has so much of our economy reliant upon the agricultural, construction, quarrying and manufacturing sectors, that we need to be voicing our strong opposition to these planned changes, which if permitted will have a totally negative impact on our economy.

“I was pleased that my proposal that Council writes to the British Exchequer and to the Stormont Executive opposing the planned changes and seeking to immediately pause these damaging proposals and to look at new ways as to how government can practically support businesses take the necessary actions to move away from fossil fuels and to put in place measures and policies that will have a meaningful impact on reducing emissions as these proposals will only serve to increasing input costs without themselves reducing emission,” he added.

Councillor McPeake’s proposal was seconded by DUP Councillor Clement Cuthbertson and was agreed by all members.