Search

16 Feb 2022

McPeake welcomes Orchard’s improvements

Landscaping and fencing works commenced last week.

McPeake welcomes Orchard’s improvements

Councillor McPeake pictured at Orchard Way.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

16 Feb 2022 6:01 PM

Mid-Ulster District Councillor Sean McPeake has welcomed a number of infrastructural improvements that have commenced to the Orchards Housing Development in Portglenone.

Speaking to the County Derry Post the Carntogher Sinn Féin representative said: “There has been a steady increase in the number of newly built modern dwellings to the Orchards Development Portglenone in recent years.

"Sections of Orchard Drive and Orchard Way within the development have yet to be formally adopted by DFI Roads Service as DFI pending a number of outstanding works to be completed by the developers.

"Formal future adoption by DFI will see Roads service adopting the roadway within the development and carrying out future maintenance works”

Councillor McPeake continued: “Following requests from residents to have these roads adopted, in recent months I have been in contact with DFI Roads, DFI Street Lights Section, NIWater and the developer urging progress on having a small number of outstanding works completed and formal adoption by NIWater and DFI taking place.

"I am pleased to state that all are now reporting positive progress towards formal adoption with just a few relatively minor works requiring completion.

“Last week has saw the commencement of landscaping and fencing works alongside the River Bann. It is important that this fencing is installed as it prohibits access to the steep and dangerous river bank adjacent to the dwellings.

"I wish to thank developer FP Mc Cann for their co-operation in progressing to have the works completed. This will see the remaining top coat of bit-mac laid, the landscaping complete and formal adoption occurring.”

Council oppose changes in red diesel usage

A decision has been taken to send letters to Stormont and Westminster.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media