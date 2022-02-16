McPeake welcomes Orchard’s improvements

Mid-Ulster District Councillor Sean McPeake has welcomed a number of infrastructural improvements that have commenced to the Orchards Housing Development in Portglenone.

Speaking to the County Derry Post the Carntogher Sinn Féin representative said: “There has been a steady increase in the number of newly built modern dwellings to the Orchards Development Portglenone in recent years.

"Sections of Orchard Drive and Orchard Way within the development have yet to be formally adopted by DFI Roads Service as DFI pending a number of outstanding works to be completed by the developers.

"Formal future adoption by DFI will see Roads service adopting the roadway within the development and carrying out future maintenance works”

Councillor McPeake continued: “Following requests from residents to have these roads adopted, in recent months I have been in contact with DFI Roads, DFI Street Lights Section, NIWater and the developer urging progress on having a small number of outstanding works completed and formal adoption by NIWater and DFI taking place.

"I am pleased to state that all are now reporting positive progress towards formal adoption with just a few relatively minor works requiring completion.

“Last week has saw the commencement of landscaping and fencing works alongside the River Bann. It is important that this fencing is installed as it prohibits access to the steep and dangerous river bank adjacent to the dwellings.

"I wish to thank developer FP Mc Cann for their co-operation in progressing to have the works completed. This will see the remaining top coat of bit-mac laid, the landscaping complete and formal adoption occurring.”