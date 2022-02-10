Local representatives welcome Glenshane road improvements

Local politicians have welcomed future improvements to a busy stretch of County Derry road.

The £700,000 Department of Infrastructure project, which will see turning lanes and additional measures to increase safety at the Ranaghan Road junction of the Glenshane Road.

Ongoing safety concerns have resulted in residents and local representatives campaigning for the work to be completed.

Mid Ulster MLA Emma Sheerin said the project would be a 'game-changer' for safety on the busy road.

“ This project has been considered for a significant amount of time,” she said.

“The works will include right hand turning lanes, drainage works, a footpath, and improvements to the hard shoulders on both sides of the road.

“This is the culmination of a huge amount of work between ourselves, particularly Brian [McGuigan], as well as DFI Roads and local residents, and the benefits will soon be clear for all to see.”

Mid Ulster District councillor, Brian McGuigan, said the priority had been road safety.

“We all know that the Glenshane Pass is amongst the busiest and most dangerous roads in the north,” he said.

“Being as it is incredibly exposed to the elements, particularly ice and snow, as well as being the main road between Belfast and Derry.

Patsy McGlone MLA shared plans for the area online.

“The safety of the junction is paramount, but we also felt that it was important that local residents were consulted on changes that would impact on their homes.

“We are delighted to have engaged with everyone concerned and reached an agreement that all involved are happy with.”

Patsy McGlone MLA also welcomed the confirmation of the plans.

“Cllr Martin Kearney and I met with officials from Department for Infrastructure regarding ongoing safety concerns around the junction on A6 Glenshane Road entering onto the Ranaghan Road,” he said.

“I am pleased to say that £700,000 has been set aside for turning lanes and additional measures to increase safety at this very busy junction.

“Cllr Kearney and myself have been working with local residents and DfI officials for a number of years and we thank Minister Nichola Mallon for her support in this project.”