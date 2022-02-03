Mobile signal 'not spots' impacting County Derry

Residents in south Derry have raised concerns about their mobile signal.
A number of County Derry political representatives have met with mobile network provider O2 to discuss the impact poor connections are having across the region.
Mid Ulster MLA Emma Sheerin, alongside other councillors from the district, met with the provider last week to discuss so-called 'not spots' – areas of poor signal – in the county.
“Poor mobile signal is having a huge impact on businesses and households, with many people in 'not spots,” said Ms Sheerin.
“I know what it’s like to have to depend on one room, go outside or up the road to get reception - it's a nightmare.
“O2 have recently upgraded masts at Moneymore and Castledawson, which is very welcome, although there are still some signal issues in these areas which they have said they will address.
“They’ve also confirmed upgrades to masts in the Ballinascreen and Magherafelt areas, which will take place soon.
“We have also asked for plans to improve signal in the Maghera and Newbridge areas and await further detail on the Shared Rural Network, a government funded scheme working with O2, 3 and Vodafone.
“It’s in the early stages but we hope to see this increasing coverage right across South Derry.
“We will continue to engage with all providers to ensure people throughout South Derry can have good access to Mobile Signal and coverage,” she added.
