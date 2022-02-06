Car rammed and passenger assaulted in County Derry

The Diamond, Kilrea.
A man has been arrested after a vehicle was rammed at the Diamond, Kilrea last night.
A police spokesperson said the incident occurred around 7.00pm.
“Police in Limavady are appealing for witnesses in relation to a report of a car being rammed within the vicinity of the Diamond, Kilrea at around 7pm on Saturday evening,” they said.
“It is reported the driver of the vehicle then got out and assaulted a passenger before the vehicle took off.
“We currently have 1 male in custody assisting with our enquiries but we would appeal to any persons witnessing the incident, owners of dash cam or CCTV to make contact with Police
”Call 101 - reference number 1432 from 05/02/22.”
