Former Derry star McCourt 'absolutely denies' sexual assault allegation against him

Derry City Football Club's technical director, Paddy McCourt, 'absolutely denies' an allegation of sexual assault being brought against him, his solicitor has said.

The 38-year-old, known affectionately as the 'Derry Pele,' is due to appear in court later this month following an alleged incident in a city centre nightspot on Saturday night week last.

His solicitor Ciaran Shiels, of Madden & Finucane Solicitors, said the decision to charge the former Northern Ireland international was 'wholly premature' and that he was confident his client would be vindicated.

Mr Shields he had decided to speak out following what he described as 'an irresponsible, entirely untrue and misleading news article' which alleged that a woman in her 20s had been 'attacked' in a city centre bar.

Mr McCourt is on police bail and is due to appear at Derry Magistrates Court on the 23rd of this month.

Referring the charged being brought, Mr Shiels said that, in normal circumstances, a person suspected of such an offence would have been released on police bail pending further enquiries but this didn’t happen in the Derry man's case.

A statement released to the Belfast Telegraph on behalf of Mr McCourt by Mr Shiels, said that when their client, a married man with a young family, was informed of the complaint, he immediately went to the police station.

“On Sunday January 30, 2022, the PSNI contacted a member of our client’s family and informed them that a complaint had been made in the early hours of that morning concerning an incident alleged to have occurred at the open public bar area of an extremely busy nightspot in Derry city centre shortly before 1.00am.

“Mr McCourt then immediately presented himself at Strand Road PSNI Station.

“He remained there until police were ready to interview him that evening in respect of alleged sexual assault on a female.

“He was interviewed twice and answered every single question put to him by police.

“He maintained his innocence consistently throughout and commented fully on the limited evidence put to him. In particular, this included CCTV footage obtained from a camera positioned behind the bar area and facing patrons.”

Mr Shiels said the footage in question depicted a 'busy nightclub” and Mr McCourt.

“A taxi had been ordered and was on its way to bring our client home,” Mr Shiels added.

After describing an alleged incident, Mr Shiels said Mr McCourt, cooperated fully with staff who requested that he leave until CCTV be reviewed.

Mr Shiels added: “At the conclusion of his interviews under caution a decision was taken to charge Mr McCourt”.

“The PSNI took this decision despite the fact that Mr McCourt had provided a full account and consistently maintained his innocence.

“Further, police had failed to speak to a potentially crucial witness who was stood with Mr McCourt and the forensic enquiry, which Mr McCourt had voluntarily cooperated and entirely agreed with had only been commenced.

Mr Shiels said he believed the decision to charge Mr McCourt was 'wholly premature, particularly in circumstances where the witness evidence thus far obtained by police, was significantly incomplete.'

He added “the forensic enquiry could easily take six months, given the target date that the Forensic Science Agency will apply to the allegation made in this case.

“In normal circumstances, where a person is suspected of such an offence, and necessary investigative and forensic work remains substantially outstanding, a release on police bail pending further enquiries would have been the fair, proportionate and entirely expected outcome on Sunday evening.

“This did not happen ... This is an issue we will be raising formally in the appropriate forum.”

Mr Shiels said he had issued the statement 'following an irresponsible, entirely untrue and misleading news article published by The Sun newspaper alleging that a woman in her 20s was ‘attacked’ in a Derry bar and that the criminal charge in this matter arises from an ‘attack’."

He added: “Further social media posts have incorrectly alleged that the incident was clearly evidenced by way of CCTV. We can confirm that this is not the position.”

Mr Shiels concluding by saying was inappropriate to comment further at this time 'other than to say, Mr McCourt absolutely denies the allegation and that we are confident that Mr McCourt will be vindicated and his good name restored.'