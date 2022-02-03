Bishop blesses new mural dedicated to Derry nun Sister Clare

The new mural dedicated to Sister Clare at Racecourse Road. Photos: Deirdre Heaney, nwpresspics)
A new mural dedicated to the Derry nun killed in an earthquake in South America almost six years ago has been blessed by the Bishop of Derry, Most Rev Dr Donal McKeown.
Sister Clare Crockett died when a tremor with a magnitude 7.8 struck the school where she was teaching in Playa Prieta in Ecuador on April 16, 2016.
In total, over 700 people were killed.
Two weeks after her death, her remains were flown back to her home town from Ecuador for Requiem Mass in St Columba's Church, Long Tower.
She was laid to rest in the new section of the City Cemetery which has become a place of pilgrimage since healings and fertility 'miracles' were attributed to her after people prayed for her intercession. As a result, there have been calls for her to be made a saint.
The new house-size mural has been created on the gable wall of the MediCare pharmacy on Racecourse Road in the Shantallow area of the city and was blessed by Bishop McKeown on Saturday evening last.
A mural was painted on a gable wall of a house in Deanery Street close to Sister Clare's family home in the Brandywell area of the city in August 2020.
Bishop Donal McKeown with Sister Clare's father, Gerard and her sisters, Meghan and Shauna.
Eileen Harkin with Cosh Bar and Restaurant staff members, Marty Robinson and James Rooney, at the unveiling of the garden bench in memory of her son, Brian 'Sparky' Harkin.
Jon McCourt: "Further delay on the essential delivery of the recommendations of the Historical Institutional Abuse Report will have a catastrophic impact on victims and survivors"
The Accessible Play Park is officially opened by Council Mayor Richard Holmes, Sally Brown and pupils and staff from Rossmar School. Photo McAuley Multimedia.
Derry Chamber President, Aidan O'Kane has responded to MLA Paul Givan's resignation as First Minister
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.