Bishop blesses new mural dedicated to Derry nun Sister Clare

A new mural dedicated to the Derry nun killed in an earthquake in South America almost six years ago has been blessed by the Bishop of Derry, Most Rev Dr Donal McKeown.

Sister Clare Crockett died when a tremor with a magnitude 7.8 struck the school where she was teaching in Playa Prieta in Ecuador on April 16, 2016.

In total, over 700 people were killed.

Two weeks after her death, her remains were flown back to her home town from Ecuador for Requiem Mass in St Columba's Church, Long Tower.

She was laid to rest in the new section of the City Cemetery which has become a place of pilgrimage since healings and fertility 'miracles' were attributed to her after people prayed for her intercession. As a result, there have been calls for her to be made a saint.

The new house-size mural has been created on the gable wall of the MediCare pharmacy on Racecourse Road in the Shantallow area of the city and was blessed by Bishop McKeown on Saturday evening last.

A mural was painted on a gable wall of a house in Deanery Street close to Sister Clare's family home in the Brandywell area of the city in August 2020.

Bishop Donal McKeown with Sister Clare's father, Gerard and her sisters, Meghan and Shauna.