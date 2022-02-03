Search

04 Feb 2022

County Derry pensioner takes on 72km walk

Evelyn is raising money for a mental health charity.

County Derry pensioner takes on 72km walk

ABOVE - Evelyn walking in the Roe Valley Country Park with her dog Lily.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Feb 2022 5:00 PM

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

A 72-year-old retired primary school teacher from Limavady is walking 72km this month in aid of local mental health charity, AWARE NI.

Evelyn McGettigan developed depression 43 years ago and says her personal experience inspired her to take on the challenge.

“My illness started with postnatal depression after my first daughter was born. Following the birth of my second child, life had become busy and stressful, and I then had a hospital admission after being diagnosed with acute clinical depression,” explained Evelyn.

Over the next 40 years, Evelyn experienced several difficult periods with depression, resulting in numerous hospital admissions.

Following her most recent hospital stay in 2007, she joined AWARE's local support group and has attended ever since. 

“The support from the AWARE group has been a lifesaver. I was very upset at the first meeting. Fortunately, my husband was with me and able to speak on my behalf.

"I could sense that those there were very understanding and compassionate,” continued Evelyn.

“I continued to attend AWARE's support meetings as even though my depression had improved, it was still beneficial to me knowing that others understood what I was going through.

“There is still a stigma around mental illness, which has improved a little, over time, but the public still needs to be educated.

Eleven inmates at Maghaberry Prison to take legal action over use of solitary confinement

"Any form of mental illness can affect people in different ways, and if you have never suffered, it is very difficult to understand what someone is going through.

"At the very time when you feel at your lowest, it is often then when you find it most difficult to explain how you actually feel,” she added.

Margaret McCrossan, Community and Events Fundraising Offer at AWARE, said: "With one in five adults in Northern Ireland experiencing mental health problems at some stage of their life, experiences like Evelyn's, are very common.

"We are incredibly grateful to Evelyn for raising awareness and vital funds to help us continue to support thousands of people affected by mental illness across the country. We're wishing Evelyn all the best for the remainder of her challenge."

AWARE's free-to-attend support groups welcome people living with depression, anxiety and bipolar disorder. The groups provide a safe space to meet with others on a similar journey who can understand, encourage and suggest helpful coping methods.

AWARE also delivers mental health awareness courses to schools, workplaces, community groups, and hospitals to equip people with the tools they need to best look after their minds. 

To find out how AWARE can help, go to www.aware-ni.org

FEATURE: Lavey woman on a mission to improve children's mindfulness

Happy Minds Grateful Hearts is based in Mid Ulster.

Drawing on her own struggles with mental health, County Derry mother Amanda Brennan launched Happy Minds Grateful Hearts to give children the tools to help maintain their emotional wellbeing. She tells Liam Tunney about her journey.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media