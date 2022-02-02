Search

04 Feb 2022

Call for 'fitting' memorial to Claudy bomb victims

A local MLA has urged the Council to take action.

Nine people were killed and 30 injured when a bomb exploded in Claudy in July 1972.

Reporter:

Orla Mullan

02 Feb 2022 9:02 PM

An East Derry MLA has called for a local council to finish upgrading work on a memorial to those killed and injured by the Claudy bombing ahead of the 50th anniversary of the atrocity.

SDLP's Cara Hunter made the call after meeting with both victims and survivors of the 1972 bombing.

Nine people were killed and 30 injured when three car bombs exploded in the north Derry village on July 31, 1972.

Ms Hunter, who also met with South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF) victims’ group, said victims were 'extremely emotional, distressed and disappointed' that the council had not facilitated an upgraded memorial for the 50th anniversary.

“I have long been engaging with the Claudy families and survivors over their efforts to have a fitting memorial established to the atrocity that took place in their village and its deeply regrettable that just months away from the 50th anniversary we are no further forward,” she said.

“The families were hoping that important upgrading work would be finished in time for the commemoration at the end of July and they are very upset that this seems unlikely to be the case.”

Urging the council to take action, Ms Hunter added: “I am appealing to Derry and Strabane council to do everything in their power to ensure that a fitting memorial is in place in time for the anniversary, it’s the least we can do for victims and survivors to give them a proper space to remember the loved ones they lost.

“There is a strong collective will to see this project completed and I’m willing to work with the council and political representatives from all parties to ensure this is the case.

“The Claudy bombing has cast a long shadow over this village. There are few people in this area who weren’t affected or know someone who was and for many the scars and deep hurt are still as real today as they were 50 years ago.

"The 50th anniversary will be a very difficult one for people in this community and we must do everything we can to facilitate a fitting memorial for this important event.”

A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council confirmed that council has 'ongoing responsibilities' with regard to the memorial as it sits within a council owned car park. 

“Council has engaged with representatives of the families and the local community in Claudy over recent months with regard to maintenance and health and safety works required at the monument in advance of the forthcoming 50th anniversary commemorations,” said the spokesperson.

“Going forward the Council has agreed to engage further with the families and wider community about the long-term plans for the Memorial.”

The spokesperson for the Council also explained that this process will involve securing budgets, possible planning permission and also an extensive consultation and engagement process.

“In the meantime the essential maintenance works and cleaning of the Claudy Memorial will continue,” according to the spokesperson.

Local News

