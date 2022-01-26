Mining companies apply for renewals on Co Derry licences

Anti-mining activists have voiced concerns about two new applications made by a Canadian mining company to renew Mineral Prospecting Licences covering over 220 townlands in counties Derry and Tyrone.

Dalradian Gold Limited have made two new applications to the Department for the Economy for licences which allows them to search for minerals, including precious metals.

The applications are for areas currently licensed by the Department but are due to expire on May 31.

In County Derry, the licences covers numerous townlands within the wards of Feeny, Claudy, Park, Altahullion and Dungiven.

In south Derry, townlands included in the application are Lower Glenshane, Swatragh, Draperstown and Tobermore.

A consultation process for the applications commenced on January 17 and is set to run until April 10.

Members of Dungiven Area Anti-Mining Network have expressed concern about the applications stating that gold mining 'endangers the health of children and adults' and 'ruins the environment'.

However, Dalradian Gold Ltd last night hit back stating that 'any extraction would be subject to strict environmental, planning and permitting regulations'.

Speaking to the County Derry Post, a spokesperson for Dungiven Area Anti-Mining Network said: “The granting of a mineral prospecting licence by the Department for the Economy is the first step in the mining process.

"Where minerals, or precious metals, like gold, are found and where there’s a profit to be made, mining usually follows.

“Gold mining, in particular, endangers the health of children and adults; it ruins the environment and pollutes air, water and land.”

The spokesperson said the group will be asking people to make their opposition to these applications known during the consultation process.

“We have a responsibility to look out for this generation and for the next, we have a responsibility to care for the land that sustains us. We’re asking people to sign objection letters - every signature counts.

"Details can be found on the Dungiven Anti Mining Network Facebook page,” added the spokesperson.

A Dalradian spokesperson last night said that 'modern life depends upon minerals and metals which come from mining'.

“At present, Northern Ireland effectively imports all its metals and minerals from mines across the world, often from countries with lower environmental standards. This is unsustainable,” said the spokesperson.

“Moving to a sustainable and decarbonised society requires a transition away from traditional energy sources such as coal, oil and gas and the further development of renewable technologies. This will require a wide range of metals and minerals.

“Consequently, the Northern Ireland Executive has recognised the benefits of evaluating the potential of the region’s minerals and issues prospecting licences.

"As an exploration and development company Dalradian has invested over £130m in Northern Ireland over the last decade.

“Under the licences granted by the Department for Economy we explore for a wide range of metals and minerals, including base metals, critical minerals and rare earth elements, plus precious metals.

“Identifying a mineral resource can take many years and any extraction would be subject to strict environmental, planning and permitting regulations.”

The spokesperson went on to say that Economy Minister, Gordon Lyons confirmed that 'Northern Ireland is recognised as a centre of excellence in the design and manufacture of engineering and technology-led solutions for the global mining and quarrying industry'.

“Governments are increasingly acknowledging that the transition to green energy depends upon meeting the increasing demand for minerals required by the renewables sector," he said.

"The Irish Environment Minister and Green Party leader, Eamon Ryan, for instance, has recognised the critical role that minerals “will play in our transition to net-zero emissions and carbon neutrality by 2050”.

He has also highlighted that “Relying solely on imported minerals risks these activities being developed in parts of the world where less stringent environmental and human rights standards apply..

“Dalradian believes that our technologically advanced underground mine project can help further advance Northern Ireland’s manufacturing expertise and support the global mining sector’s contribution to sustainability,” added the spokesperson.

Mineral mining, and gold mining in particular, has become a controversial issue locally in recent years with much attention focused on Dalradian Gold Limited’s application to mine for gold at Greencastle, Co. Tyrone.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough councillor Kathleen McGurk said there was a need to 'overhaul the process of awarding such licences'.

"Sinn Fein has called for a moratorium on the granting of all new and renewal of mineral prospecting licences since 2019, and my party colleague, Caoimhe Archibald MLA has recently re-written to the Minister of Economy in December 2021 on this matter," Cllr McGurk said.

Cllr McGurk

"We will be presenting our objection to these current applications to DfE and will continue to oppose and challenge any attempt to prospect and mine our wonderful countryside, particularly here in the Sperrins in East Derry."

The councillor also added that Sinn Féin has consistently opposed Dalradian’s plans to develop a mine in the Sperrins, with Chris Hazzard, then Minister of Infrastructure, instigating a public enquiry into the Dalradian Goldmining planning application at Greencastle in 2016.

“We know that the Dalradian plans at Greencastle will only be a gateway into the wider Sperrins and these prospecting applications show the extent of the area that could potentially be affected," she said.

"Over 25% of all the land in the North is now covered by a mineral prospecting licence.

“Large scale mining such as that proposed by Dalradian in such a sensitive landscape and in proximity to our rural communities is not sustainable, not healthy and not acceptable.

“That is why I brought a motion to Causeway Coast and Glens council in 2019 to put on record our council’s opposition to any such plans, and myself and my party colleagues across all the areas in the North affected by these licences will continue to stand up for our communities and oppose these companies from profiting off our health and our landscape.”

Councillor McGurk added: “We urge members of the public to join us in this opposition by responding to the public consultation which runs until 10th April.”

Local opposition there has delayed Dalradian’s plans to start mining and resulted in Nichola Mallon, Minister for Infrastructure, announcing, in June 2020, a Public Inquiry into the application.