28 Jan 2022

County Derry minister nominated for Moderator post

The Church's regional presbyteries are to meet in February.

Rev Dr Trevor McCormick is one of four nominees for the role.

Orla Mullan

28 Jan 2022 12:00 AM

editor@derrypost.com

A County Derry minister has been named as a potential nominee for the post of the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland.

Rev Dr Trevor McCormick, minister of First Kilrea Presbyterian Church and Boveedy, is one of four ministers who will go before the Church’s 19 regional presbyteries on February 1, when they meet to select the all-Ireland denomination’s next Moderator.

The Moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland is the denomination’s most senior office bearer and its principal public representative.

The new Moderator will succeed Dr David Bruce who became the first Moderator since 1894 to serve a second consecutive term, his having been the only name forwarded by presbyteries for formal consideration.

Rev Trevor McCormick was installed as minister of First Kilrea Presbyterian Church in 1986 and with Boveedy Presbyterian in 2009.

Rev Dr Trevor McCormick.

Born in 1958, he was ordained assistant minister of First Carrickfergus Presbyterian Church in 1984. Trevor was convener of the Presbyterian Residential Trust Committee (1996-2003) and PCI’s Council for Social Witness (2015-2020).

He has been Clerk of the Presbytery of Coleraine and Limavady since 2016.

The other three ministers considered for nomination are Rev John Kirkpatrick, Rev Dr Colin McClure and Rev Alastair McNeely.

The process to find PCI’s Moderator begins in the late autumn, when members of presbyteries begin to suggest the names of ministers who they would like to see considered. The Clerk of the General Assembly then approaches those on this ‘long list’ to see if they would be willing to have their names go forward to the next stage in February.

Rev Trevor Gribben, Clerk of the General Assembly and General Secretary of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, said: “I genuinely give thanks to God, that the rhythm of our church life is gradually returning, and once more ministers and elders from our 500-plus congregations the length and breadth of this island can come together to prayerfully select a colleague to be nominated as our next Moderator.”

The name of the Moderator-Designate will be announced on the evening of February 1. They will then be formally proposed to the General Assembly as Moderator for the year 2022-2023 when it meets on Wednesday, June 22.

