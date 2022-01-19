Flytippers causing 'destruction' in County Derry countryside

Flytippers who brazenly dumped building materials and household waste at the side of a County Derry road have been slammed.

Plasterboard, insulation board, wood and paint cans were among the items found at the side of Heathfield Road on the outskirts of Claudy.

Beer cans, orange juice cartons, a set of stereo speakers and food remnants were also found among the rubbish which was dumped close to a field of goats.

The items were discovered on Wednesday afternoon.

The local recycling centres in Claudy and Park were both closed temporarily for several days last week due to staff shortages and resulting pressures on services however it is not known if this incident of flytipping is linked to the closures.

Last night, Alliance councillor Rachael Ferguson hit out at those responsible for dumping the items.

“It’s awful someone has caused such destruction to our beautiful countryside, council provide a number of options for anyone needing to get rid of their waste in a responsible way,” she told the County Derry Post.

“Even with local recycling centre closures you are able to arrange a bulky lift for free.”

Ms Ferguson said council will be taking action on the latest incident of flytipping.

“Council officers will work to identify and fine anyone who fly tips but residents should be aware if someone you hire to take rubbish from your house or garden dumps this at the side of the road, then you are liable not the contractor.”

Urging locals to report illegal dumping, the councillor added: “If you spot any flytipping please report it to council, a local councillor or even on the council's app Bin Ovation.”