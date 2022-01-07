Claudy and Park Recycling Centres to close temporarily due to staff shortages

Claudy and Park Recycling Centres will be closed temporarily next week due to staff shortages, the local council has confirmed.

Claudy Recycling Centre will be closed on Monday, January 10 and Tuesday, January 11.

Meanwhile, Park Recycling Centre will be closed Wednesday, January 12, Thursday 13 and Friday 14.

A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council said: “These changes are due to staff shortages and resulting pressures on services.

“The decision has also been taken to temporarily suspend Council's Bulky Lift Service over the coming weeks.

“The public should be advised that every effort is being made to keep the majority of our essential services operational within the restrictions in place by the NI Executive and in the interests of public safety and our staff and we hope to resume these services as soon as possible.

“Further updates can be found on our social media channels.”

You can find information on all current Council services here