Police are reminding motorists to get ready for winter driving

Derry's motorists are being asked to take care as the winter weather gets to grips with the roads.

Traffic accidents involving cars, motorcycles, vans and lorries are more common in the winter months.

Frost, sleet, snow and ice – especially black ice on the roads – can all lead to serious injuries and even deaths if drivers are not careful.

The PSNI have asked drivers to apply extra caution when on the roads in wintry weather and to also make sure their own vehicles are safe too.

Road Policing Chief Inspector Graham Dodds of the PSNI said: “The colder weather can bring both ice and snow and we want to make sure drivers and other road users are alert to the conditions.

“Driving too quickly for the road conditions is the one of the biggest causes of road collisions so even if you are in a 30mph area, it may mean you have to drive more slowly because the weather is bad.

“Stopping distances increase greatly when weather conditions are poor, so slow down and leave a bigger gap between your vehicle and the vehicle in front.

“Another reason for unnecessary frustrations and delay is not preparing your vehicle or making sure it is mechanically ready for the rigours of winter.

“Tyres must be in good condition and meet the legal requirement of 1.6mm. A defective tyre at best could lead to a £60 fine and three penalty points on your licence; at worst it could result in catastrophic consequences.

“All lights must be clean, working and correctly adjusted and remember to use dipped headlights when driving in poor weather. Our simple advice is that if your vehicle wipers are switched on, so should your dipped headlights.

“If you have fog lights, use them when the weather is foggy, but remember it is illegal to use these lights at other times. Defective lights, or illegal use of fog lights, can result in a £30 fixed penalty notice.

“Windscreen wipers should be in good condition and the washer reservoir should be regularly topped up with a good windscreen wash solution and all windows must be clear of frost before setting off.

“Listen to the weather and travel advice on the news and if needs be, leave extra time to ensure you and your vehicle are properly prepared for any journey.

“We all need to play our part to make our roads safer for everyone. Every driver should think about their actions on the roads and modify their driving to cope with wintry conditions.”