Man (20s) dies after road traffic collision in Donegal

A man in his 20s has died following a road traffic accident in St Johnston on Thursday night.

The crash occurred on the R236 at Dundee, St Johnston, close to the Ard Baithin housing estate at around 9.15pm.

The collision involved two cars.

The driver of one car, a male aged in his 20s, was seriously injured during the collision.

He was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital, where he later passed away. He is the seventh person to die on Donegal's roads in 2021.

“The road is currently closed as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conduct a technical examination of the scene,” a Garda spokesperson said.

“Local diversions are in place.

“Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

“Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”