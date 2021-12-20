Search

20 Dec 2021

New plans lodged for more than 250 homes in the Waterside

A computer generated image of what the proposed new homes planned for the Waterside may look like.

Reporter:

Matthew Leslie

Plans have been submitted to Derry City and Strabane District Council to build 255 new homes in the Waterside area of the city.

The new development will be at Ballyoan on lands adjacent to Clooney Road at Gransha Roundabout.

These proposals are being brought forward by a new partnership between Derry-based property developer South Bank Square and housing provider Choice.

The new plans include a mix of social and affordable homes ranging from one to four bedrooms, comprising a mix of terrace, detached and semi-detached houses as well as a number of bungalows and apartments aimed at those aged 55 and over.

Proposals also include significant areas of open space, a woodland walk, allotments, children's play area, and a tenant hub.

The project represents £120million of investment to the City Region, and will see the creation of approximately 850 new jobs over a period of eight to 10 years.

Martin Mallon, Managing Director of South Bank Square said: “We are delighted to unveil these updated proposals for the Ballyoan site.

“This new partnership with Choice Housing Association represents a significant multi-million pound investment in the North West and will see the development of hundreds of new family homes over the next ten years.

“The comprehensive planned development of this site will be key to delivering some of the thousands of new family homes that we know are very much needed in the city now and over the forthcoming years.

“The new proposals will include expansive areas of open space, children’s play areas, a woodland walk, as well as proposed improvements to the local roads infrastructure.

“It is fantastic to be able to announce this level of investment in our home city and we expect that this scale of investment will bring with it many job opportunities for local people and local suppliers in the North West.

“Enabling works have already started on site following our planning approvals granted earlier this year and we hope to commence house building on site early in 2022.”

Michael McDonnell, CEO at Choice added: “We are thrilled to move forward with these proposals in partnership with South Bank Square. This project will unlock huge potential to create much needed, high quality social and affordable homes for a range of people in the city.

“As well as relieving housing stress in the city, this project will allow young families to get on the property ladder by bringing forward a number of affordable homes, as well as offering professionally managed, exceptional private rental opportunities too.

“Extensive planning has been carried out to ensure the needs of young families, disabled people, and the elderly are catered for, with plenty of green space, allotments, a play park and a tenant hub included in our ambitious plans.

“We hope to be able to secure planning permission for these homes so that we can begin to deliver them as soon as possible.”

