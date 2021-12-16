Search

16 Dec 2021

Derry Concern group calls for support for Afghanistan appeal

Volunteers outside Concern Books on Ferryquay Street launch the charity's Afghanistan Crisis Appeal

Reporter:

Matthew Leslie

Email:

matthew.leslie@iconicnews.ie

The Derry Concern Worldwide Group is calling for support for the recently launched DEC Afghanistan Crisis Appeal as a catastrophic rise in hunger sweeps Afghanistan.

The local group is asking for people to donate to the appeal to help with an urgent humanitarian response in Afghanistan.

Concern is a member of the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) which is behind the latest appeal, and has been working in the country for over two decades.

The Derry Concern Support Group will be in the Millennium Forum on Tuesday, December 21, from 10am until 5pm to accept donations.

People passing by are encouraged to call in and hear about Concern’s work with vulnerable communities.

The appeal comes as conflict and economic collapse, coupled with the worst drought in 27 years and the Covid-19 pandemic, bring the situation in Afghanistan to a tipping point.

A spokesperson for Derry Concern Group said: “DEC charities, including Concern, say that urgent action to scale up operations is needed to prevent many lives being lost as more than 22 million people – more than half the population – don't have enough to eat.

“More than eight million people are on the brink of famine, with a million children under the age of five at risk of dying over the next three months.

“Acting quickly is essential before the freezing winter sets in, with temperatures falling as low as minus 12 degrees centigrade.

“The Derry Concern Group raised over £3,000 after a successful Scalp Mountain walk in September and would like to thank the Derry and Donegal public for their generosity. They hope to repeat this success with this latest appeal.”

Donations can also be made at the Concern bookshop in Ferryquay Street or online at: www.justgiving.com/derryconcern

Local News

