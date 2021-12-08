County Derry charity's praise for Strictly’s Rose Ayling-Ellis

Representatives of a County Derry charity have spoken this week about the positive influence felt by the appearance of Rose Ayling- Ellis on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Hands That Talk is a Dungiven based charity, who’s aim is to promote integration with the Deaf, hearing and people with hearing loss.

They provide training and education to make the Deaf community hearing aware, and the hearing community deaf aware.

Rose Ayling-Ellis is making history as the first deaf contestant to compete on Strictly Come Dancing, and information officer for the charity, Pauline Doherty last night heaped praise on the 26-year-old dancer.

“It is great to see Deaf Culture being recognised. Deaf Awareness and sign language should be taught to everyone in schools,” she said.

In a recent episode, Rose and her partner Giovanni danced a section of their performance without any music and Pauline found that moment very important for the Deaf community.

“When Rosie danced with no music to show hearing people what Rosie was feeling, it was fantastic,” said Ms. Doherty.

Rose has been an inspiration to young people all over the UK and the Dungiven based charity have been unequivocal in their praise for young dancer.

“Rose is fantastic, I love watching her and I really hopes she wins,” said Wendy Cassidy, cleaner at Hands That Talk.

Paddy Bradley the caretaker smiled and said “Yes, Rose is very good. It’s nice to see Deaf people on TV,” he added.

Project officer, Ruairi Bradley admitted he wasn’t an ardent fan of the programme, but can see how Rose’s reach is widespread.

“I don’t watch it but my wife does and she loves it. She cannot wait to see Rose every week, and she hopes Rose will win it,” he said.

Hands That Talk provide a comprehensive programme that includes educational courses, training, recreational and social activities including a Signing Choir. Further information on courses or outreach projects can be found via their website.