Dip in Covid-19 cases ensures Derry & Strabane continues to have lowest rates in the North

Covid rates in the Derry City & Strabane District Council area remain the lowest in the North of Ireland after this week's figures showed another dip in cases.

The total racked up per 100,000 between November 23 to 29 was 450.1 – a drop from the previous figure of 469.3.

Second lowest was Belfast but their own rate was somewhat higher than Derry's as they hit a mark of 535.3 per 100,000.

The highest rate was to be found at Antrim & Newtownabbey who had 689.2. The average rate for the North as a whole is 598.2 per 100,000.

A total of 29,883 people within the Derry and Strabane council area have record a positive test for the Covid virus.

However, with regard to the BT47 and BT48 postcodes, a total of 205,711 have received the vaccination in Derry.

Altnagelvin Hospital recorded no new Covid-related admissions as of midnight on Monday November 29 with Western Trust Hospitals as a whole admitting 43 patients with the virus.

Patients with Covid occupied three out of 12 ICU beds at Altnagelvin. Five were occupied with non-Covid patients with the remaining four being free.

Out of the five patients being ventilated at the hospital, three of them had Covid.

As a whole, patients at Altnagelvin with covid occupied 9.64 per cent of beds. Other patients occupying beds came in at 83.75 per cent.

Altnagelvin Hospital was running at 1.93 per cent over-capacity with 6.61 per cent awaiting admission.

Meanwhile, the Western Trust will be opening up a Covid vaccination clinic at An Chroí Community Centre, Hillcrest Road, Waterside, Derry.

Running between December 15 to 21, the clinic will provide booster jabs, first and/or second does jabs using the Pfizer vaccine.

To be eligible for a Covid booster jab, you must have had your second vaccine a minimum of six months ago.

People aged 16 and 17 who have received their first vaccine jab or have reached the age of 18 since then, can come to the clinic for their second jab if a period of 12 weeks or more has passed since the first one.

Children between 12 and 17 years of age who have yet to receive their first Covid vaccine can do so at the clinic. If a child of that age group has already had a positive Covid-19 test, they can only do so if a minimum period of 12 weeks since having it has elapsed.

Adults who did not get their first vaccine jab or missed out on getting their second dose can do so at the clinic.

To book a slot to receive your jab at the clinic, log on to: https://COVID-19.hscni.net/get-vaccinated