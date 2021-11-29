Search

29 Nov 2021

Sudden deaths in County Derry town ‘not suspicious’.

Police have said there is no immediate risk to the public.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

Email:

liam@derrypost.com

Police have said there is no immediate risk to the public following the deaths of two men in a County Derry town.

Emergency services were called to the Elms Park area of Coleraine this afternoon following reports of the sudden deaths, which police are not treating as suspicious.

“Following the report of the sudden deaths of two men at a property in the Elms Park area of Coleraine on Monday afternoon (29th November), police attended the scene, along with other emergency services, and are satisfied that there is no immediate risk to the public,” said a police spokesperson.

“The deaths are not being treated as suspicious at this time,” they added.

A local councillor has said the deceased were discovered by one of their fathers.

”It was the father of one of fellas that found them,” he said. 

“It’s a major tragedy for this estate and it’s a very close-knit estate in here.

“My deepest sympathy goes out to all the family circles. I know the families and it’s an absolute tragedy for this area.”

East Derry MLA Cara Hunter sent her condolences to the families of the deceased.

“I was shocked and saddened to hear of the deaths of two men in Coleraine on Monday. My condolences go out to their families and friends at this very difficult time,” she said.

“The local community will be stunned following this incident and my thoughts also go out to them after this distressing ordeal. 

“I would ask that people give the police space to carry out their investigation into these sudden deaths so they can establish exactly what took place here.

“I would also encourage anyone with information about what took place to come forward to police as soon as possible.”

