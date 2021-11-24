Doyle proposes Council backs Féis Dhoíre Cholmcille in their centenary year

Aontú Councillor, Emmet Doyle, will table a motion at Thursday night's full meeting of Derry City and Strabane District Council requesting that Council provides financial and logistical support to Féis Dhoíre Cholmcille in its centenary year.

Since 1922, Féis Dhoíre Cholmcílle has welcomed thousands of young people and adults through its doors, and in turn sent many of these out into the world with added confidence and expertise.

With their 100th birthday not far off, Cllr Doyle says this landmark occasion is as good a time as any for the Council to give its full backing to what has become an institution in the city of Derry.

He said: “The Derry Féis has long been a cultural staple for this City since its establishment in 1922.

“It’s competitions have been graced by some of Ireland’s best known talent and put some of our own on the map.

“Like so many other events, the pandemic has had its impact on the organisation of the Féis which is managed by a voluntary committee that receives little to no funding to run the event each year.

“I have met with the committee and Council officers to ensure that whatever support we can give to the Féis is forthcoming given its momentous history and contribution to Gaelic culture not just in Derry but across the island.

“It is our duty to see that this iconic event goes on in perpetuity and that future generations of musicians, Gaeilgiorí, dancers and poets from this City and beyond are given the opportunity to come and engage in this famous cultural gathering”