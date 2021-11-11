Search

11/11/2021

Have a home clear-out to help Barnardo's raise money

Have a home clear-out to help Barnardo's raise money

Stacy Buchanan, one of Barnardo’s shop managers in the North of Ireland is appealing to households to have an Autumn clear-out and donate items to their local store.

Reporter:

Matthew Leslie

Email:

matthew.leslie@iconicnews.ie

Barnardo’s shops in Derry are asking people to have a clear-out at home this Autumn and donate good quality items to raise money for some of the most vulnerable children.

The charity’s stores in in the city will be delighted to receive any good quality toys, in full working order and complete, as well as good quality winter jumpers, coats and other warm clothes and footwear for children, menswear and ladieswear.

In addition to pre-loved quality toys, the charity is also keen to receive donations of unused toys and games, which often prove popular in the run up to Christmas when customers are looking for presents at reasonable prices.

Unused toiletries that can be used as gifts for teenagers are also popular in Barnardo’s shops, as well as the usual clothing and accessory donations that the charity welcomes all year round.

Paula Flood, Area Business Manager for Barnardo’s Retail in Northern Ireland said: “With preparations for Christmas getting underway, this is the time of year many people need to make space for new toys and gifts, so we are asking them to keep Barnardo’s in mind and donate any of their good quality pre-loved toys, or clothes, to our charity’s shops.

“It’s amazing what people unearth when they start looking in the back of cupboards and at the bottom of the toybox.

“It’s a great way to clear out any toys or clothes your children and grandchildren no longer play with or wear, as well as any pre-loved clothes you are not wearing. We’re particularly keen to receive any ‘winter woolly’ type items that we can sell over the coming months.

“The donated items will help to raise funds for work carried out to support local children and families who need a little bit of extra help.

“We’d like to thank all of our customers and donors for their continued support, which really does make a difference to so many local children’s lives.”

Any donations will be received at your local Barnardo’s store at their branches in Shipquay Street and Bishops Street, Derry.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media