Have a home clear-out to help Barnardo's raise money

Barnardo’s shops in Derry are asking people to have a clear-out at home this Autumn and donate good quality items to raise money for some of the most vulnerable children.

The charity’s stores in in the city will be delighted to receive any good quality toys, in full working order and complete, as well as good quality winter jumpers, coats and other warm clothes and footwear for children, menswear and ladieswear.

In addition to pre-loved quality toys, the charity is also keen to receive donations of unused toys and games, which often prove popular in the run up to Christmas when customers are looking for presents at reasonable prices.

Unused toiletries that can be used as gifts for teenagers are also popular in Barnardo’s shops, as well as the usual clothing and accessory donations that the charity welcomes all year round.

Paula Flood, Area Business Manager for Barnardo’s Retail in Northern Ireland said: “With preparations for Christmas getting underway, this is the time of year many people need to make space for new toys and gifts, so we are asking them to keep Barnardo’s in mind and donate any of their good quality pre-loved toys, or clothes, to our charity’s shops.

“It’s amazing what people unearth when they start looking in the back of cupboards and at the bottom of the toybox.

“It’s a great way to clear out any toys or clothes your children and grandchildren no longer play with or wear, as well as any pre-loved clothes you are not wearing. We’re particularly keen to receive any ‘winter woolly’ type items that we can sell over the coming months.

“The donated items will help to raise funds for work carried out to support local children and families who need a little bit of extra help.

“We’d like to thank all of our customers and donors for their continued support, which really does make a difference to so many local children’s lives.”

Any donations will be received at your local Barnardo’s store at their branches in Shipquay Street and Bishops Street, Derry.