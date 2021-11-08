Apex frontline workers win sick pay rights

Apex Housing Association workers in Derry have received a boost with the announcement they will now receive full company sick pay in line with their colleagues at the housing association's head office in Belfast.

The measure means that all essential frontline key workers employed with the Apex Housing Association will now received three months full sick pay and three months half pay in any 12 month period.

This announcement has come as a huge relief and means these local workers and their families have a significant degree of protection in the event they are unable to attend work due to ill health and reflects the importance of being in a trade union.

Along with this new contractual improvement, UNISON trade union representatives working in Apex also successfully negotiated a Covid-19 recognition payment for all frontline workers.

A UNISON spokesperson said: “This recognition agreement between UNISON and Apex Housing Association has only become a reality as a direct result of local workers joining UNISON, becoming active in their workplace and organising towards achieving better working conditions and improved pay and terms and conditions of employment.

“Local trade union members mobilising with the support of their union and changing the very ethos and culture across their place of work.

“Across Apex Housing Association there are currently 295 workers in UNISON with workplace reps, health and safety reps and workplace contacts operating across the entire workforce, providing support and expertise when the need arises with the focus being, to leave no worker feeling isolated whilst building up a culture of solidarity, strength through a genuine unity of purpose.

“There is much still to achieve within Apex Housing Association but with the growing numbers of workers joining UNISON, it will only be a matter of time before UNISON and Apex deliver on the outstanding issues.

I would encourage any local worker employed in the Community and Voluntary Sector to make contact with UNISON Community Branch.

“Together we can make positive changes in your workplace and begin the process of you being valued for the work you complete within the community.

“Do not let any employer tell you there is no point in being in a trade union.”