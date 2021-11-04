Search

04/11/2021

Davie Furey to launch new Palestine solidarity song in Derry

November 13 premiere at Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin for "The Rain That Falls On Palestine"

Davie Furey to launch new Palestine solidarity song in Derry

Folk singer, Davie Furey with the Palestinian Ambassador to Ireland, Dr Jilan Abdalmajid

Reporter:

Matthew Leslie

Email:

matthew.leslie@iconicnews.ie

Irish folk singer-songwriter, Davie Furey, is to release a new song in solidarity with the people of Palestine in Derry later this month.

The track, “The Rain That Falls On Palestine”, will be launched in Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin on Saturday, November 13 at 2pm.

All proceeds from the song will be donated to Medical Aid for Palestine (MAP), a charity that provides healthcare support to people in the West Bank, Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

The event will also be attended by Palestinian Ambassador to Ireland, Dr Jilan Abdalmajid, on her first visit to the city since being appointed in 2019.

Of his composition, Navan-born Furey said: “I was brought up listening to songs by Woody Guthrie, Luke Kelly, Tracy Chapman, Billy Bragg, Joni Mitchell, Bob Dylan and a whole host of other songwriters who, at times, reflected on world events through their music.

“I believe that the Palestinian people have been bullied, oppressed and abused for many years now. This song is for those proud people of Palestine.”

Speaking ahead of the launch, Sinn Féin MLA for Foyle, Pádraig Delargy, said: “I am delighted that Davie Furey will launch this fantastic new song in Derry later this month to raise money for Medical Aid for Palestine.

“This song will raise money for a charity that has been supporting people in Palestine with healthcare for nearly 40 years.

“Derry has a long and proud history of standing up for the beleaguered people of Palestine, in the Gaza Strip and West Bank, who have suffered greatly from Israeli oppression.

“Entry to the event is free, and I would urge everyone to come along on Saturday, November 13 to support the song and extend solidarity with the Palestinian people.”

Palestinian Ambassador to Ireland, Dr Jilan Abdalmajid added: “The Mission of the State of Palestine would like to thank Davie for highlighting the issues that are affecting the people of Palestine through his song 'The Rain That Falls On Palestine'.”

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media