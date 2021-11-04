Davie Furey to launch new Palestine solidarity song in Derry

Irish folk singer-songwriter, Davie Furey, is to release a new song in solidarity with the people of Palestine in Derry later this month.

The track, “The Rain That Falls On Palestine”, will be launched in Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin on Saturday, November 13 at 2pm.

All proceeds from the song will be donated to Medical Aid for Palestine (MAP), a charity that provides healthcare support to people in the West Bank, Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

The event will also be attended by Palestinian Ambassador to Ireland, Dr Jilan Abdalmajid, on her first visit to the city since being appointed in 2019.

Of his composition, Navan-born Furey said: “I was brought up listening to songs by Woody Guthrie, Luke Kelly, Tracy Chapman, Billy Bragg, Joni Mitchell, Bob Dylan and a whole host of other songwriters who, at times, reflected on world events through their music.

“I believe that the Palestinian people have been bullied, oppressed and abused for many years now. This song is for those proud people of Palestine.”

Speaking ahead of the launch, Sinn Féin MLA for Foyle, Pádraig Delargy, said: “I am delighted that Davie Furey will launch this fantastic new song in Derry later this month to raise money for Medical Aid for Palestine.

“This song will raise money for a charity that has been supporting people in Palestine with healthcare for nearly 40 years.

“Derry has a long and proud history of standing up for the beleaguered people of Palestine, in the Gaza Strip and West Bank, who have suffered greatly from Israeli oppression.

“Entry to the event is free, and I would urge everyone to come along on Saturday, November 13 to support the song and extend solidarity with the Palestinian people.”

Palestinian Ambassador to Ireland, Dr Jilan Abdalmajid added: “The Mission of the State of Palestine would like to thank Davie for highlighting the issues that are affecting the people of Palestine through his song 'The Rain That Falls On Palestine'.”