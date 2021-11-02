Eastwood disgusted by cowardly attack on elderly lady

Foyle MP, Colum Eastwood has spoken out against a shocking robbery of an elderly lady on the doorstep of her house.

The woman, in her 80s was assaulted in her Ballynasilloe Park home by a thug who tied up her wrists and covered her eyes with duct tape.Then, the heartless yob then made off with her purse and handbag.

She managed to free herself from her restraints and called the PSNI who are currently on the lookout for the violent crook.

Mr Eastwood expressed his sympathy for the lady and his contempt for her attacker and appealed to the public to come forward to the PSNI with any information.

He said: “This is a disgusting incident and it comes as a real shock to many in the area.

“The protection of our elderly should be paramount in our society, and this incident which happened in broad daylight will send shockwaves through our community.

“Crime against our elderly community should be taken very seriously and those responsible should face appropriate punishment.

"I would encourage all older people in our city to takes steps to increase their security, especially as the nights get darker.

“I would urge people to verify the identity of anyone they do not know before opening the door to them and I would also ask people to keep an eye out for elderly neighbours and regularly check in with them.

“I would appeal to anyone who has any information on what has happened to contact the PSNI.”