Search

02/11/2021

Eastwood disgusted by cowardly attack on elderly lady

Foyle MP expresses sympathy towards Ballynasilloe Park woman who was victim of violent burglary and appeals to those with information on the incident to contact the PSNI

Eastwood disgusted by cowardly attack on elderly lady

Colum Eastwood: "The protection of our elderly should be paramount in our society, and this incident which happened in broad daylight will send shockwaves through our community."

Reporter:

Matthew Leslie

Email:

matthew.leslie@iconicnews.ie

Foyle MP, Colum Eastwood has spoken out against a shocking robbery of an elderly lady on the doorstep of her house.

The woman, in her 80s was assaulted in her Ballynasilloe Park home by a thug who tied up her wrists and covered her eyes with duct tape.Then, the heartless yob then made off with her purse and handbag.

She managed to free herself from her restraints and called the PSNI who are currently on the lookout for the violent crook.

Mr Eastwood expressed his sympathy for the lady and his contempt for her attacker and appealed to the public to come forward to the PSNI with any information.

He said: “This is a disgusting incident and it comes as a real shock to many in the area.

“The protection of our elderly should be paramount in our society, and this incident which happened in broad daylight will send shockwaves through our community.

“Crime against our elderly community should be taken very seriously and those responsible should face appropriate punishment.

"I would encourage all older people in our city to takes steps to increase their security, especially as the nights get darker.

“I would urge people to verify the identity of anyone they do not know before opening the door to them and I would also ask people to keep an eye out for elderly neighbours and regularly check in with them.

“I would appeal to anyone who has any information on what has happened to contact the PSNI.”

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media