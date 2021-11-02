Elderly lady robbed and assaulted in own home

Detectives are appealing for information following an aggravated burglary at a house in the Ballynasilloe Park area of Derry this morning (November 2, 2021).

Detective Sergeant Connolly said: “At approximately 11am, police received a report that a woman, aged in her 80s had been assaulted in her home by an unknown man.

“The woman had duct tape placed on her wrists and over her eyes.

“She managed to make her way out of the house and signal for help before the male made off with her purse and handbag.

“This must have been a terrifying ordeal for this lady and we are following all lines of enquiry to identify the male involved. While this sort of crime is uncommon we recognise the impact it will have on older residents in our community who are perhaps fearful.

“There are a number of initiatives which are really helpful, including the ‘No Cold Calling’, the ‘Nominated Neighbour’ scheme, QuickCheck, Neighbourhood Watch and ScamwiseNI Partnership and details of all of these can be found on our website at psni.co.uk

“I would appeal to anyone with who may have witnessed this incident or who may have seen anyone suspicious in the area or have dash-cam footage, is asked to call detectives on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 510 02/11/21, or to submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ ”

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at: http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

The PSNI have advised people to follow these guidelines to help protect themselves against criminals:

Before answering the front door, make sure the back door is locked.

If you have a door chain, remember to use it before opening the door. If not, we recommend you get one installed.

Ask the caller for their identification and check it carefully.

Ask them to wait outside and close the door – genuine callers will not mind.

Ring Quick Check on 101. The call will be answered personally and promptly by a trained police call handler. They will check with the company that the person at the door is genuine. If they are not or they think that there is something suspicious, the operator will be able send the police to you.

Do not let anyone into the property until you are satisfied as to who they are.