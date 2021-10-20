Search

20/10/2021

Top architectural award for County Derry church restoration

Omagh-based Woodvale Construction collected the award for the work.

Top architectural award for County Derry church restoration

St Mary's church, Lavey.

Reporter:

Orla Mullan

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

A County Derry church which recently underwent major restoration work has won a prestigious architectural award.

St Mary's Church in Lavey beat off stiff competition from Carrickfergus Castle, Grand Opera House and the North West Transport Hub to win the 2021 Restoration Award at the CEF Excellence Awards.

The award was presented to Omagh-based Woodvale Construction Company, the contractor which completed the work on the church building.

The winning project made a huge impression on the judges for its attention to detail, which seen Woodvale meticulously restore St. Mary’s Chapel to its former glory with time-honoured traditional skills and craftsmanship.

The result is so successful that the judges agreed it is 'difficult to tell the new from the old in the competed building', concluding that Woodvale Construction delivered a project of the highest quality that enhances both the church and the local community.

The St Mary's Church Lavey team.

Congratulating the Lavey Parish Building Committee for winning the award local Councillor Sean McPeake said: “I wish to warmly congratulate Father Eamon Graham and the Lavey Parish Building Committee for so meticulously overseeing the exceptionally high standard of building preservation and workmanship that has taken place with the refurbishment of St Mary’s Chapel.

“Preserving the fabric of the existing building materials whilst upgrading and future-proofing the Church it for its use for future generations is a delicate balance to achieve and to which in this instance the Parish Building Committee has very successfully done.

“The winning of this prestigious architectural accolade is testimony to that.”

Former County Derry bank building goes on rental market

Plans for the building had been announced by a local electrical firm in March 2021.

Department urged to listen as planning advice withdrawn

The move has been welcomed by a number of local councillors and planners.

Much-needed resurfacing completed on County Derry road

Local representatives have welcomed the work in Clady.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media