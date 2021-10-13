Derry shoppers dig deep for Tesco health fundraising drive

Derry's shoppers have been thanked for contributing towards the £1million raised for three life-saving charities as part of Tesco’s ‘Helping you to live healthier’ initiative.

Tesco customers reached the landmark total for Cancer Research UK, the British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK from 13-26 September by rounding up their shop in store to the nearest £1.

The funds raised will now help the three charities continue their vital work to save and improve lives.

In addition to the £1million donated, the campaign raised awareness in Derry about the importance of people making sustainable lifestyle changes that can help lower their risk of cancer, heart and circulatory diseases, and type two diabetes.

This was done with the help of trusted health information and advice, which was shared to empower Tesco customers to take small steps to help improve their health.

Oonagh Turnbull, Head of Health Campaigns at Tesco, thanked Tesco shoppers in Northern Ireland for their generosity, which will make a significant difference to many people’s lives.

She said: “It has been inspiring to see our customers really engage with the work we are doing together, and we hope that we have played a part in raising awareness for these conditions, as well as life-saving funds.”

The campaign was part of the Health Charity Partnership between Tesco, Cancer Research UK, the British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK, which aims to inspire and support Tesco colleagues, customers and their families to make healthier food choices and live healthier lives.

Claire Sadler, Executive Director of Marketing, Fundraising and Engagement at the British Heart Foundation, said: “We have been amazed by the incredible generosity of Tesco customers and colleagues and would like to thank everyone who donated during September.

“Your donations will help to empower millions of people to make healthier choices that lower their risk of heart and circulatory diseases, cancer, and diabetes.

“It will also help our charities provide vital support to millions of people at a time it’s never been more needed, and it will fund research with the potential to save lives.”