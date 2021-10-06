PSNI commence investigation into Mother and Baby homes

The Police Service of Northern Ireland will now commence an investigation into allegations of physical and sexual abuse involving Mother and Baby Homes and Magdalene Laundries.

A report has been published this week detailing research and recommendations made around allegations of abuse in the Homes. The Police Service of Northern Ireland has welcomed the publication of these findings and has said that dedicated officers are ready and waiting to investigate reports of these crimes.

Detective Chief Superintendent Anthony McNally, Head of Public Protection Branch said: “The Police Service of Northern Ireland welcomes the publication of this report.

"We also recognise the profound impact on the lives of those who were in Mother and Baby Homes and Magdalene Laundries, and the concerns of the wider public on how they were operated.

“Specially trained officers within our Historical Child Abuse Team will be investigating all allegations of non-recent physical and sexual abuse against residents of these homes. We have, from today, launched dedicated reporting mechanisms to make it easier for people to come forward to us with information.

“All reports we receive will be examined thoroughly and any criminality detected will be robustly investigated.

“I would encourage anyone who has been the victim of non-recent abuse or any criminal act arising out of these homes, or who has information likely to assist an investigation into a criminal act committed, to please come forward and report this. We care about what you have to say, will listen and support you, and will act to keep you and others safe.”

Anyone wishing to contact the dedicated Mother and Baby Homes and Magdalene Laundries Investigative Team can do so via the following options:

Email: MotherBabyHomes. Magdalenelaundries@psni.police.uk

Direct line (Mon-Fri 9am-5pm): 02890 901728

Outside of office hours you can call 101 to speak to a call handler from the Police Service of Northern Ireland who will pass on your details to the dedicated investigation team to make direct contact.

Officers will deal with any matters reported in a sensitive manner and will, where possible, progress matters through investigation.