06/10/2021

County Derry school award in memory of Ozzie

The award was presented to the school by Ozzie Rogers' mum Miranda.

County Derry school award in memory of Ozzie

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

Email:

liam@derrypost.com

A County Derry school has been presented with an award which will honour the memory of one of its talented pupils who passed away last year.

Magherafelt High School student Ozzie Rogers, who died last year with leukaemia, was a gifted musician who loved his guitar and rock music.

To honour his memory, Ozzie's mother Miranda has presented the school with a trophy which will be awarded each year to recognise musical achievement.

Miranda visited the school during its annual prizegiving event, and a spokesperson for the school said the award would be 'special.

“It was also a poignant day for Magherafelt High School as Mrs Rogers presented a trophy in memory of her son Ozzie, who sadly passed away last year,” they said.

“The award will recognise achievement in music, in memory of Ozzie who was a keen musician and a talented guitarist.

“We would sincerely like to thank Mr and Mrs Rogers and Luke for this award and know how special it will be to all who receive it in years to come.”

