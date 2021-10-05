Search

05/10/2021

Council votes to review bereavement pay policy

Council votes to review bereavement pay policy

Cllr Shaun Harkin said: "As it stands, there is no automatic guarantee for anyone bereaved of a child, a partner or family member to paid leave"

Reporter:

Matthew Leslie

Email:

matthew.leslie@iconicnews.ie

Derry City & Strabane District Council passed a motion supporting a call for workers who have suffered a death in the family to receive two-weeks paid leave.

The motion was tabled by Cllr Shaun Harkin (People Before Profit) who said that current legislation does not protect all workers who need compassionate leave for a bereavement with some having no guarantee at all of receiving paid leave.

Cllr Harkin's motion also called for the Council itself to review its own bereavement policy which Councillors voted to undertake.

In addressing Council, Cllr Harkin said: “I'm calling on this week's Derry and Strabane Council full meeting to back the Coalition for Bereaved Workers demand and to also incorporate this right to all Council workers.

“Currently, Stormont's bereavement policies are harsh. As it stands, there is no automatic guarantee for anyone bereaved of a child, a partner or family member to paid leave.

“It's welcome that Stormont is moving towards implementing legislation guaranteeing parents at least two weeks statutory paid leave during this very difficult time.

“However, new legislation can and should go further. The Coalition for Bereaved Workers is urging for legislation to be extended to include two weeks paid leave for all people suffering the loss of a partner or family member.

“The Coalition for Bereaved Workers is coordinated by the Marie Curie charity and members include Action Mental Health, Alzheimer's Society, Carers NI, CIPD (Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development), Cruse Bereavement Care, NIPSA and the Irish Congress of Trade Unions. The Executive shouldn't ignore this powerful coalition of voices.

“Stormont needs to update archaic workers rights legislation to make sure all everyone dealing with bereavement be afforded time to grieve without fear of losing their job or income.”

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media