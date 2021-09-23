Wear your team's colours for charity

Humanitarian aid agency GOAL is appealing to people of Derry to show their true colours by getting on their kit for GOAL Jersey Day on Friday, October 8.

School students, employees and members of organisations across the city to pull on their Derry City, Derry GAA or indeed any sporting team of their choice to raise funds for GOAL’s lifesaving work with vulnerable communities all over the world.

With COVID-19 still resulting in thousands of people working from home, GOAL Jersey Day is the perfect excuse for workmates to get connected with colleagues by putting on their favourite jersey – and their Zoom camera at the same time.

Those without jerseys can change their zoom backgrounds to their favourite team colours. Children in classrooms are encouraged to lift spirits and swap their school uniform for their favourite jerseys.

Funds raised will go towards the agency's life changing work in emergency response, health, nutrition, and livelihoods in 14 countries.

Last year alone GOAL reached more than 14.3 million people with support in Africa, the Middle East and Latin America.

GOAL ambassador and Irish sporting hero, Roisin Upton, who represented Ireland in Tokyo as part of the Irish ladies hockey team in the Olympics said: “I proudly wore the Irish Jersey in Tokyo, as the ladies hockey team made history by being the first Irish ladies hockey team to reach the Olympics.

I am appealing to people all over to don their favourite Jersey in support of GOAL this year. The funds raised will go a long way to help the communities they work with on three different continents.”

GOAL’s Director of Fundraising & Marketing, Eamon Sharkey, said: “GOAL Jersey Day is one of Ireland’s longest running fundraisers, and has been in existence for more than three decades.

“Now more than ever GOAL needs the continued support of Derry who have never been found wanting in supporting the world’s poorest of the poor.

“Schools and companies look forward to GOAL Jersey Day every year and is a day when people can come together, have fun, and give to communities in need at the same time.”

GOAL Jersey Day takes place on Friday, October 8, 2021, in partnership with Folens. To sign up to GOAL Jersey Day, please visit: jerseyday.org