Sinn Féin councillor condemns attack on wheelchair taxi in Creggan

Sinn Féin Councillor Emma McGinley has expressed disgust after a local taxi which is used to transport disabled residents was attacked in Creggan.

The incident is believed to have taken place on Tuesday night on Iniscarn Road.

Although both the driver and passenger were badly shaken, neither were seriously injured.

Speaking about the incident, the Moor Councillor said: “On Tuesday night a wheelchair access taxi belonging to a local taxi firm carrying an elderly passenger was attacked on Iniscarn Road.

“The driver and passenger were badly shaken and resulted in this vital service being removed from the community.

“We all know how hard the pandemic has hit our taxi drivers and this is the last thing that they need.

“I would appeal to parents in the area to speak to their children about the consequences of these actions and I will be speaking with local youth services to ask them to work with the young people to try and stop these types of incidents occurring again.”

Although the incident has yet to be reported to the police, the PSNI have condemned the attack and have urged anyone with any information about the incident to contact them.

Inspector McCullough said: “While this incident hasn’t been formally reported to us we recognise the impact it will have had on the driver and passenger.

"People have a right to live and work in peace and to feel safe.

“Those who were behind this attack need to recognise that they are only harming their own community and we would encourage parents and guardians to speak to their children about the risks of getting involved in anti-social and criminal behaviour.

“We want our young people to make choices that will keep them safe.

“The Neighbourhood team in Creggan continue to work alongside our partner agencies, local representatives and the community to address these issues and I would encourage anyone affected by anti-social behaviour to report the matter to us immediately.”