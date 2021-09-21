Responsible business award for County Derry company

A Magherafelt-based business has beat off stiff competition to win a top award.

Henry Brothers Ltd has been named NI Responsible Company of the Year at Business in the Community’s 2021 Responsible Business Awards at an online celebration event on September 7.

A panel of independent judges awarded Henry Brothers with the prestigious award for demonstrating the implementation of a wide range of successful corporate responsibility initiatives that strategically address key issues and challenges in a way that creates value for both society and the business.

Ian Henry (CR Director), said they were delighted to receive the award.

“It has been an unprecedented year for us all, but a year in which being a responsible business has never been more important," he said.

"Throughout the year we have all witnessed and developed a new appreciation for even the simplest acts of kindness and a willingness to help others.

"It has also taught us that we are ‘Altogether Stronger’ and more resilient when we support each other, particularly during difficult times.

“Winning this prestigious award would not have been possible without the engagement and support of our entire workforce and many stakeholders. So, a huge thank you to everyone who has contributed to this fantastic achievement.”

Winners in all eleven responsible business categories were announced at a hybrid Awards event, hosted in-studio by TV and weather presenter Barra Best and broadcast live across Business in the Community’s digital platforms.

Northern Ireland’s leading responsible companies were recognised for outstanding contributions to their people, the planet and the places where they operate, with categories that cover all themes in responsible business, including wellbeing, diversity and inclusion, environment, community, digital innovation, and more.

The Awards, organised by responsible business network Business in the Community, take place every year and in 2021 the event was run in partnership with JP Corry, SPAR and Department for Communities, and in association with Ulster Business and U105.

Meanwhile, Heron Bros Ltd, based in Draperstown, were awarded the Education Partnership Award.

Kieran Harding, Managing Director, Business in the Community, congratulated the winners.

“This year has been really challenging for a lot of businesses and people in Northern Ireland, so I want to thank our winning, highly commended and shortlisted organisations for continuing to make responsible business action a priority," he said.

“The judging process of the Awards is robust, and the standard of entries was phenomenally high this year.

"All winners demonstrated true leadership in the area of responsible business and their entries are sure to inspire others in their own responsible business journey.”

Online attendees of the event enjoyed a community digital showcase highlighting positive stories of business action for the benefit of communities during the past year.

The soundtrack to the showcase was uplifting original song ‘Calendar’ by Northern Ireland singer Daisie Conway, and the specially commissioned poem ‘Defining Hope’ screened at the event was written and performed by Belfast-based poet Niamh McNally.