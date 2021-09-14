Search

14/09/2021

Derry company now among the best managed in Ireland

The recruitment company were among 25 honoured last week.

Derry company now among the best managed in Ireland

MPA Recruitment's Derry team.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

A Derry company has been recognised for its management capabilities and practices after being named among the best managed companies in Ireland.

MPA Recruitment received the award, presented by Deloitte Ireland in association with Bank of Ireland, at a virtual awards ceremony on September 8.

The company, established in 1997, provide permanent, contract and temporary workforce solutions over five different continents.

Organisers have said this year's programme saw the highest number of new applicants in its thirteen-year history, with 26 counties and a range of sectors across Ireland represented.

There are now 139 companies that are recognised as Ireland’s Best Managed Companies, a network with a combined turnover of €8.5 billion and employing a total of 40,000 people.

Entrants to the programme compete for the designation in a rigorous process that evaluates the calibre of their management abilities and practices.

Paul McQue of MPA Recruitment paid tribute to the company's team throughout all of their branches.

“The Team and I here at MPA are delighted to be recognised as a Deloitte’s Best Managed Company in Ireland 2021,” he said.

“After a difficult year for all, we would like to thank all those clients and candidates who maintained their faith in us throughout the pandemic.

“As we adapted alongside the rest of the world, our main focus was to continue to invest in our people and on a relentless desire to provide best in class recruitment services to our global client base.

“Receiving this Best Managed Company recognition is a wonderful achievement for all of our teams, and one which they ought to be extremely proud of.

“Our hard work to maintain this standard is now the focus as we move forward.”

Anya Cummins, Lead Partner for Ireland's Best Managed Companies Awards Programme at Deloitte Ireland, said a record number of applications had been received this year.

“The quality of the applicants demonstrated the extraordinarily high-quality businesses operating across the island of Ireland today,” she said.

“In a relentlessly challenging year, the winning companies displayed true bravery in how they adapted to change, with many innovating and some even accelerating their plans for their businesses.”

Top award for Derry shirt factory workers project

Project celebrating Derry's shirt factory workers has won a major award

Derry shop inspires new play about refugees

Derry Playhouse Theatre to stage award-winning inspirational new play later this month

Derry train station on track for top award

The North West Transport Hub shortlisted for top civil engineering award

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media