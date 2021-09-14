Derry company now among the best managed in Ireland

A Derry company has been recognised for its management capabilities and practices after being named among the best managed companies in Ireland.

MPA Recruitment received the award, presented by Deloitte Ireland in association with Bank of Ireland, at a virtual awards ceremony on September 8.

The company, established in 1997, provide permanent, contract and temporary workforce solutions over five different continents.

Organisers have said this year's programme saw the highest number of new applicants in its thirteen-year history, with 26 counties and a range of sectors across Ireland represented.

There are now 139 companies that are recognised as Ireland’s Best Managed Companies, a network with a combined turnover of €8.5 billion and employing a total of 40,000 people.

Entrants to the programme compete for the designation in a rigorous process that evaluates the calibre of their management abilities and practices.

Paul McQue of MPA Recruitment paid tribute to the company's team throughout all of their branches.

“The Team and I here at MPA are delighted to be recognised as a Deloitte’s Best Managed Company in Ireland 2021,” he said.

“After a difficult year for all, we would like to thank all those clients and candidates who maintained their faith in us throughout the pandemic.

“As we adapted alongside the rest of the world, our main focus was to continue to invest in our people and on a relentless desire to provide best in class recruitment services to our global client base.

“Receiving this Best Managed Company recognition is a wonderful achievement for all of our teams, and one which they ought to be extremely proud of.

“Our hard work to maintain this standard is now the focus as we move forward.”

Anya Cummins, Lead Partner for Ireland's Best Managed Companies Awards Programme at Deloitte Ireland, said a record number of applications had been received this year.

“The quality of the applicants demonstrated the extraordinarily high-quality businesses operating across the island of Ireland today,” she said.

“In a relentlessly challenging year, the winning companies displayed true bravery in how they adapted to change, with many innovating and some even accelerating their plans for their businesses.”