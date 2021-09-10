Search

10/09/2021

Derry train station on track for top award

The North West Transport Hub shortlisted for top civil engineering award

Can Derry's new £27m train station change how we travel?

Shortlisted... the North West Transport Hub.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The North West Transport Hub in the Waterside area of Derry has been shortlisted in the 2021 Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) People’s Choice Award.

The competition showcases the best of civil engineering, recognising projects that have a positive impact on the local economy and communities whilst at the same time, highlighting the positive benefits civil engineering has on society as a whole.

The award also aims to highlight the positive benefits civil engineering has on people’s everyday lives.

Six projects have been shortlisted in the ICE People’s Choice Award which encourages the general public to vote online for their favourite.

The others are Boston Barrier Scheme (East Midlands), The Catalyst (North East), Pooley Bridge Replacement (North West), Rochester Bridge Refurbishment Project (South East) and National Botanic Garden of Wales Regency Restoration Project (Wales).

You can vote for NI Multimodal Transport Hub (North-West) at www.ice.org.uk/what-is-civil-engineering/peoples-choice-award

