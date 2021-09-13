Top award for Derry shirt factory workers project

The women of Derry's shirt factories.
A project celebrating Derry's shirt factory workers has won a major award.
The Friends of the Factory Workers scheme has won the Women’s History Network Community History Prize.
The project celebrates the history of the women who made shirts in the factories of the area, using plaques and heritage trails, schools projects, media work and so on.
The judges were impressed by the wide level of community engagement the project engendered, especially in view of the fact that it began without an initial budget, while eventually raising £5,000.
They noted that the project celebrated the value of women’s labour and liked the fact that this truly was a ‘grassroots’ project.
More News
A group of Derry-based activists completed a mountain double last Saturday as they scaled Muckish and Errigal to raise money for Medical Aid For Palestinians
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.