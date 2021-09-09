Search

09/09/2021

Sadness a the death of well-known Derry priest Fr Aidan Mullan

Tribute paid to Long Tower parish priest and former St Columb's College vice-principal

Sadness a the death of well-known Derry priest Fr Aidan Mullan

Fr Aidan Mullan who has passed away.

Reporter:

staff reporter

The death has taken place of one of Derry's best known priests, Fr Aidan Mullan, the parish priest of Long Tower.

From Omagh, Fr Aidan attended the Christian Brothers School in the Co Tyrone town before attending St Columb’s College in Derry as a boarder.

He was ordained a priest in 1976, first serving as a mathematics teacher at St Columb’s College before later going on to be vice-principal.

A strong advocate of Catholic education, he chaired the Diocese of Derry CCMS board for a number of years.

Serving as a diocesan priest, he ministered to the Glendermott, Dungiven, and Three Patrons Parishes.

In September 2016, Fr Aidan was appointed as the new administrator of the Long Tower parish, a position to which he devoted the rest of his life with great warmth, zeal and giftedness, as his overseeing of the recent refurbishment of St Columba's Church makes manifestly clear.

A post on the Long Tower social media page, says: “We mourn his loss as a man and priest of outstanding integrity who lived the Gospel values each day with faith, compassion and love.

“He leaves behind a strong legacy of christianity in action and a deep-seated belief in the power of prayer to heal the world.”

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media