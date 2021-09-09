Sadness a the death of well-known Derry priest Fr Aidan Mullan

The death has taken place of one of Derry's best known priests, Fr Aidan Mullan, the parish priest of Long Tower.

From Omagh, Fr Aidan attended the Christian Brothers School in the Co Tyrone town before attending St Columb’s College in Derry as a boarder.

He was ordained a priest in 1976, first serving as a mathematics teacher at St Columb’s College before later going on to be vice-principal.

A strong advocate of Catholic education, he chaired the Diocese of Derry CCMS board for a number of years.

Serving as a diocesan priest, he ministered to the Glendermott, Dungiven, and Three Patrons Parishes.

In September 2016, Fr Aidan was appointed as the new administrator of the Long Tower parish, a position to which he devoted the rest of his life with great warmth, zeal and giftedness, as his overseeing of the recent refurbishment of St Columba's Church makes manifestly clear.

A post on the Long Tower social media page, says: “We mourn his loss as a man and priest of outstanding integrity who lived the Gospel values each day with faith, compassion and love.

“He leaves behind a strong legacy of christianity in action and a deep-seated belief in the power of prayer to heal the world.”