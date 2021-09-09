Search

09/09/2021

County Derry GAA club distance themselves from Saoradh event

The republican group had advertised a hunger strike commemoration in the town.

County Derry GAA club distance themselves from Saoradh event

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

Email:

liam@derrypost.com

A County Derry GAA club has said they have not granted permission for a republican commemoration which was advertised as being held on their premises.

Wolfe Tone’s GAC Bellaghy have hit out after an event entitled ‘Saoradh National Hunger Strike Commemoration’ was advertised on social media with ‘Wolfe Tone GAA Club’ given as the venue for the event.

”The committee of Bellaghy Wolfe Tones GAC has been made aware of an advertisement on social media in respect of a purported event on club premises on Saturday October 2,” they said in a statement posted online.

”The club would like to clarify that no request was received from or on behalf of any organisation and the club has not granted permission for the use of our premises for any event entitled ‘Saoradh National Hunger Strike Commemoration.

”We further wish to clarify that no event other than those relating to official GAA activity or training will be taking place at club premises on that date.

”Bellaghy Wolfe Tones GAC is a community-based organisation that exists to promote Gaelic games and culture in line with the aims and objectives of the GAA.”

