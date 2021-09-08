Derry beekeepers buzzing with £9,600 funding boost

A local group of beekeepers are buzzing after being awarded almost £10,000 in funding.

The Derry and District Beekeeping Association is to use £9,625 grant from the National Lottery Fund to buy equipment and run a programme to promote nature activities and the education of beekeeping to nurture the environment for future generations.

Michael Harkin, development officer with Derry and District Beekeepers Association, said: “We’re excited to start our project which will allow us to reconnect with the community in ways that were not previously possible.

"Thanks to The National Lottery Community Fund and National Lottery players for making our project possible.”

The beekeepers are one of a number of Derry groups to be awarded funding.

Allegri is to use an £8,245 grant to run a five-day cross-community arts education summer scheme for 60 children and young people.

An Gaeláras has been awarded £3,980 to carry out essential maintenance to the main entrance door of their cultural centre, Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin.

The largest amount of funding awarded, £74,714, has been granted to Cathedral Youth Club to run a programme of activities for young people living within the Triax Neighbourhood Renewal area to improve their educational and employment prospects.

Local radio station Drive 105 FM is to use a £10,000 grant to cover their running costs over the next six months.

Drumahoe Community Association has been awarded £8,730 to run community events for young people, older people and families.

Enagh Country Park Enterprises will use a £9,500 grant to carry out a feasibility study and a community consultation to explore the potential for bringing the Auld School and Chapel buildings back into community use.

Galliagh Residents Association has been granted £10,000 to run a wellbeing programme for the local community.

Long Tower Youth and Community Centre is to use £10,000 grant to run interventions and diversionary activities for young people to reduce anti-community behaviour.

On Street Community Youth has been awarded £9,991 to run additional activities for young people on Monday and Tuesday evenings to reduce anti-community behaviour.

St. Columba’s Church, Long Tower, is to use £5,758 to make their building more accessible.