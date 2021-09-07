Sky Blues take on Young Lives vs Cancer challenge

Wednesday night last saw members of Magherafelt Sky Blues, their family and friends kick-start the club's 'Challenge 38', a fundraiser for Young Lives vs Cancer.

The challenge, which will take place throughout the month of September, will see individuals of all ages run 38 miles each in 30 days – that works out at 152 laps of the running track at Meadowbank Sports Arena.

The club chose the challenge for Team Young Lives as one of their young members received support from the charity recently.

Adam Campbell, who was part of the 2014s group, and whose brother Alex plays for the 2011s, was diagnosed with B-Cell Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma in June.

Speaking about the challenge, which also coincides with Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Sky Blues Chairman, Gerry Kelly said: “The Campbell family have been given support and helped through this tough, stressful time by the team from Young Lives vs Cancer.”

One of the services offered by the charity is 'A Home From Home' which gives families a place to stay while their loved ones are going through treatment.

“It costs the charity £38 a day to use a Home From Home,” continued Gerry.

“What we would love to be able to do is raise enough money to cover the cost of a Home From Home for a year for one family. It's a big target but we're a big club with great members.”

During the course of the month, members, parents, brothers, sisters, aunties and uncles are all encouraged to take part.

The club will have lap tracking cards for anyone taking part so they can monitor their own laps over the month.

“Cancer doesn't just pick the very old or very young,” added Gerry.

“It can affect anyone at any time so we would encourage and ask that everyone at our club do what they can to support this charity as it’s now affecting one of our own.”

For further information on how to donate to the challenge, visit Magherafelt Sky Blues Football Team Facebook page.