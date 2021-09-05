Search

05/09/2021

Three arrested after attempted burglary at newly-opened Derry supermarket

14-year-old among those being questioned by police

The damage caused to the front of the Eurospar store during the attempted burglarly.

Reporter:

staff reporter

Three teenagers, one aged 14, were arrested following the attempted burglary of a newly-opened supermarket in Derry in the early hours of this morning. .

Police are appealing for witnesses following the overnight incident which took place at the Eurospar store on Rossdowney Road.

Appealing for information,. Inspector Fell said: “It was reported to police at around 3.25am that three persons were attempting to gain entry to the premises, before they fled.

“The front window of the shop was smashed during the incident and damage caused to site machinery.

“Police attended and a short time later three males, aged 14, 17 and 18 were arrested and are currently in police custody at this stage.

“We continue to appeal for information in relation to this incident and urge anyone with information to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 386 of  05/09/21.”

Insp Fell said a report could be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ .

Information can also be passed anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

